Arts & Music | Jazz at the Southern Theatre, Rocky Horror Show and Westerville Symphony

Oct. 14-17

Jazz at the Southern Theatre Concert Series: Gershwin, Berlin & Beyond

Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org/

The Jazz at the Southern Theatre Concert Series features the Columbus Jazz Orchestra as they perform with special guests from across the country. This weekend features Patrick Bartley, Jr., a rising young saxophonist, and Lena Seikaly, a D.C.-based jazz vocalist.

Courtesy of Short North Stage

Oct. 15-31

The Rocky Horror Show

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org/

The Rocky Horror Show is a consistent fan favorite because of its immersive audience experience, including interactive prop bags for audience participation. The musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple who get caught up in a storm and end up at the front steps of a mad scientist. This show is sure to provide a night of cheeky fun.

Oct. 16

Artist Opening Reception for Robert Coomer - Broken

4-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St. Suite B, New Albany

www.localohioart.com/

Born and raised in Brown County, Ohio, about 45 minutes east of Cincinnati, Robert Coomer captures his farm roots in his art through backyard wildlife, old barns, farmscapes and scenic landscapes. Coomer prides himself on discovering beauty in unexpected places.

Oct. 16-17

New Vision Dance Co. Presents Retrospective III

Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, noon

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newvisiondanceco.org/

New Vision Dance Co., a non-profit dance ensemble known for its versatility in style and community engagement, is closing its 2021 season and celebrating its 15th anniversary with two final performances this weekend.

Courtesy of Westerville Symphony

Oct. 17

Masterworks One - The Ron Lykins Masterworks Series

5 p.m.

Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

www.westervillesymphony.org/

With works by Poulenc, Saint-Saens and Schoenberg, as well as arrangements of “Carmen Suite” and “Strum,” this kickoff to the Westerville Symphony’s Masterworks Series is sure to dazzle its audience.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.