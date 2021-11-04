Arts & Music | George Bellows Center, Bob Dylan and veteran portraits

Courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Arts George Bellows 'A Stag at Sharkey's,' a 1917 lithograph

Nov. 4

CMA George Bellows Center Launch

Columbus Musuem of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

The Columbus Museum of Art unveils its new center dedicated to American artist George Bellows this weekend, which features exhibitions, publications and research. The opening weekend event will feature Bellows scholar Mark Cole, who will present on Bellows’ life. Visitors will have the opportunity to view rare and unseen Bellows collectives.

Nov. 4

Depicting the Invisible: A Portrait Series of Veterans Suffering from PTSD

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St., Columbus

Upon hearing that 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the United States, artist Susan J. Barron took to art to convey this statistic. Featuring 14 mixed media works, Barron strives to bring awareness to PTSD and depict veterans as the heroes they are.

Nov. 5

Dave Matthews Band

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

The Dave Matthews Band is stopping in Columbus this weekend on its national tour. A rock band, the group sings American classics such as Crash into Me and Ants Marching.

Nov. 6

Bob Dylan “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour

8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

Often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour stops in Columbus this weekend. Come out to hear fan favorites Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door and Like a Rolling Stone.

Nov. 6-7

Vadim & Friends

Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m., Sunday, 7-9:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

ProMusica, an orchestra of 37 musicians from all over the country, presents Vadim & Friends this weekend. ProMusica strives to give its audience an engaging and inspiring musical experience. Vadim & Friends features Beethoven’s Septet this weekend.

