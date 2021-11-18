Art & Music | Hadestown, Immersive van Gogh and Holiday Hoopla

Nov. 18-21

Hadestown

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Capa’s Broadway in Columbus series continues this weekend with Hadestown, the 2019 winner of the esteemed Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical combines two mythic tales: Orpheus and Eurydice; and King Hades and Persephone. The story takes its audience on a journey to the underworld and back, teaching lessons in faith, fear and love.

Photo by Jeffrey Crisafulli

Nov. 18-Dec. 23

Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla

7:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. #260 , Columbus

www.shadowboxlive.org

Shadowbox Live’s most popular show returns to the stage this weekend. A sketch comedy and music show, Holiday Hoopla captures the chaos of the holiday season through unforgettable performances.

Nov. 18-Feb. 6

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus, 940 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus

www.columbusvangogh.com

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, which gained public attention through Netflix’s series Emily in Paris, opens in Columbus this weekend. The exhibit features more than 500,000 feet of project animations of van Gogh’s pieces. Guests will experience van Gogh’s works in a whole new way by wandering through moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail and color.

Nov. 19, 21

To See Again the Stars

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

Presented by Opera Project Columbus, To See Again the Stars features a range of songs from drama to joy by opera greats including Verdi, Donizetti, Rossini and Lehar.

Nov. 20

CHVRCHES at EXPRESS LIVE!

7 p.m.

EXPRESS LIVE!, 405 Neil Ave.., Columbus

www.chvrch.es

A combination indie pop and electronic dance music, CHVRCHES takes their music to EXPRESS LIVE! this weekend. With rich, upbeat melodies, CHVRCHES will have its audience on their feet the whole night.

