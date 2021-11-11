Arts & Music | Honoring veterans, HBCU showcase and Van Gogh exhibit opening

Now through Feb. 1

Depicting the Invisible: A Portrait Series of Veterans Suffering from PTSD

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.nationalvmm.org

Honor our veterans this weekend through 14 mixed media works depicting and bringing attention to one of the most common issues our veterans face - PTSD.

Nov. 11

HBCU Chorale Showcase

6:30-9 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

The Lincoln Theatre, in conjunction with Kentucky State University and Central State University, is showcasing the music of historically black colleges and universities through Christian, gospel and soul music this Thursday.

Nov. 12

Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources Exhibit Opening

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

The Columbus Museum of Art opens its newest exhibit this weekend, paying tribute to Vincent Van Gogh and his inspirations. The exhibit features paintings, drawings and prints by Van Gogh, as well as the works that fed his imagination by Paul Gauguin, Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro and more. Tickets can be pre-purchased online.

Nov. 12

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus

www.ticketmaster.com

An American hip hop group based in Cleveland, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, has performed with 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E and many more renowned figures in the hip hop world.

Nov. 13

PBJ & Jazz: New Basics Brass Band

10-11 a.m.

Club Lincoln, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

PBJ & Jazz concerts are short, interactive concerts meant to introduce jazz and American music to young children and families. The concerts are a perfect way to introduce young children into music while still allowing them to learn and play. This Saturday, New Basics Brass Band takes the stage with upbeat children’s songs to get everyone up and moving.

Nov. 13

Chamber Music Columbus presents the Aizuri Quartet

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Chamber Music Columbus seeks to inspire the central Ohio arts community through Chamber music, which features vocals, electronic and acoustic instruments and compositions by contemporary composers. This weekend the Aizuri Quartet, a Grammy nominated New York City based group, will take the stage with vibrancy and an astute attention to musical detail.

