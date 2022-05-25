Arts & Music | The Beach Boys, Smashing Pumpkins and A Midsummer Night's Dream

Through May 29

Brandt-Roberts Galleries presents Fashion is Art: Gavin Benjamin and Everett Johnson

642 N. High St., Columbus

www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

This unique exhibition explores the dynamics of fashion and art as a collaborative experience, featuring works from artist Gavin Benjamin and fashion designer Everett Johnson. This is the closing weekend of the exhibition.

May 26

The Beach Boys

8 p.m.

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.capa.com

The classic surf pop band of the ’60s is beloved for songs such as “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo.” This show is free, but tickets are sold out. If you didn’t get tickets in time, Shadowbox Live will bring it’s Pink Floyd tribute show to Columbus Commons for a free performance on Sunday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

May 28

Columbus Dance Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

3, 8 p.m.

The Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.columbusdancetheatre.com

Based on the comedy by William Shakespeare, this Columbus Dance Theatre performance tells the classic story with modern dance interpretations.

May 28

Smashing Pumpkins

6:30 p.m.

KEMBA Live! 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

promowestlive.com

One of the most critically acclaimed bands of the ’90s, this is a can’t miss concert for fans of grunge and hard rock. Expect the Smashing Pumpkins to perform music from across their vast discography, including hits such as “1979,” “Today” and “Cherub Rock.”

June 2

Opera Columbus presents Drinks + Drag

7 p.m.

55 E. State St., Columbus

www.operacolumbus.org

One of Columbus’ most creative opera events is back! To kick off the summer season, classically trained drag queens perform live at Opera Columbus. Guests must be 21 or older to participate.

