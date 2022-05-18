Arts & Music | Wicked, Brooklyn Rider and Vanqui

May 19, 22, 26

Shadowbox Live presents Which One’s Pink

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus

www.shadowboxlive.org

There are only three more chances to catch Shadowbox Live’s one-of-a-kind tribute to Pink Floyd! A metamedia production, the performance combines stories, videos, dance and music to celebrate the legendary rock band.

May 19-June 5

Wicked

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

The acclaimed Wizard of Oz spinoff is coming to Columbus. Long before Dorothy’s time lived the two witches of Oz: emerald-green skinned Elphaba and bubbly blonde Glinda. In an unlikely friendship, the two bring out sides to each other neither has seen before.

May 20-28

BalletMet presents Director’s Choice: A Collection of Short Ballets

Davidson Theatre in the Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.balletmet.org

With segments from three different ballets seamlessly woven into one performance, BalletMet’s performance strives to captivate its audience with a variety of works.

May 21

Chamber Music Columbus presents Brooklyn Rider

4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

With raving reviews from NPR and Strings Magazine, Brooklyn Rider’s performance is one you don’t want to miss. The string quartet presents a repertoire that transforms the 300-year-old string quartet structure into a creative 21st century ensemble.

May 21

Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour

8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.toriamos.com

American singer-songwriter Tori Amos is stopping in Columbus on her Ocean to Ocean tour this weekend. A release tour for her COVID-19-inspired album, the performance is sure to move audiences.

May 22

Opera Columbus presents Vanqui

2, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.operacolumbus.org

A tale of death and resurrection, Vanqui tells the story of two slaves in America, Vanqui and Prince. After being cruelly murdered, the couple resurrects as spirits and embark on a journey to find each other. Encountering freedom fighters along the journey, including Henry “Box” Brown and Nat Turner, the opera addresses the slavery system and triumph of the human spirit.

