Arts & Music | Aminah Robinson, Pretty Woman and Harry Potter

Through April 30
Aminah Robinson: Mapping Histories
Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.
Observe this two-part exhibition of works by Aminah Robinson, including her monumental Presidential RagGonNon, dedicated to Barack Obama, re-envisioned with additional works from the Presidential series and previously unseen related works. Also included are works that explore the rich relationships between Robinson’s art and writings.
March 29-April 3
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Based on one of Hollywood’s most iconic and beloved romantic stories, Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical.
April 1-2
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Between studying for his O.W.L.s and attending detentions from Professor Umbridge, Harry Potter must find the time to determine the reason for his terrible nightmares. Rediscover the magic of Harry Potter with the accompaniment of a live symphony orchestra at the Palace Theatre.
April 2
Kristin Chenoweth
7 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer and actor Kristin Chenoweth comes to the Jeanne. B McCoy Center for a one-night-only performance of classic music from the Great American Songbook as well as other country and pop favorites. The concert is the McCoy Center’s 2022 fundraising event.
Classically Modern
April 2-3
Classically Modern
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Long-time friends David Danzmayr, Joshua Roman and Vadim Gluzman finally reunite for an eventful program. Gluzman graces the stage for Mendelssohn’s notorious Violin Concerto and then joins Roman for the world premiere of his double concerto. Haydn’s whimsical “Surprise” Symphony and Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s “Last Round” top off the evening.
