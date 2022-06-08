Arts & Music | Columbus Arts Festival, Don Pasquale and PBJ & Jazz

June 9-July 9

Celeste Malvar-Stewart: Artificial Horizon

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Columbus

www.mcconnellarts.org

An independent sustainable fashion and textile designer, Celeste Malvar-Stewart displays aviation-inspired culture fashion and fiber artwork this weekend.

June 10-12

Columbus Arts Festival

Downtown Riverfront in the Scioto Mile, Columbus

www.columbusartsfestival.org

Celebrate the arts on the Scioto River this weekend. The festival features performances, artists from across the country, food, drinks and more.

June 10, 12

Opera Project Columbus presents Don Pasquale: Love or Deception?

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

Opera Project Columbus’s latest performance follows wealthy bachelor Don Pasquale as he formulates a sly plan to produce an heir. The extraneously complicated plans and miscommunications that entail will have guests laughing all night.

June 11

Jazz Arts Group presents PBJ & Jazz: Cedric Easton & Circle of Friends

Noon

Topiary Park, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

JAG’s PBJ & Jazz summer series kicks off this weekend at Topiary Park. Come out to hear renditions of jazz classics and original music from Cedric Easton.

June 11

Frozen 2 at Columbus Commons

8:15 p.m.

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbuscommons.org

Bring along popcorn and a blanket to sit out under the stars and enjoy the acclaimed Disney princess movie.

Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.