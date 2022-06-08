Arts & Music | Columbus Arts Festival, Don Pasquale and PBJ & Jazz

June 9-July 9
Celeste Malvar-Stewart: Artificial Horizon
Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Columbus
An independent sustainable fashion and textile designer, Celeste Malvar-Stewart displays aviation-inspired culture fashion and fiber artwork this weekend.
Credits to Joe Maiorana
June 10-12
Columbus Arts Festival
Downtown Riverfront in the Scioto Mile, Columbus
Celebrate the arts on the Scioto River this weekend. The festival features performances, artists from across the country, food, drinks and more.
June 10, 12
Opera Project Columbus presents Don Pasquale: Love or Deception?
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus
Opera Project Columbus’s latest performance follows wealthy bachelor Don Pasquale as he formulates a sly plan to produce an heir. The extraneously complicated plans and miscommunications that entail will have guests laughing all night.
June 11
Jazz Arts Group presents PBJ & Jazz: Cedric Easton & Circle of Friends
Noon
Topiary Park, 769 E. Long St., Columbus
JAG’s PBJ & Jazz summer series kicks off this weekend at Topiary Park. Come out to hear renditions of jazz classics and original music from Cedric Easton.
June 11
Frozen 2 at Columbus Commons
8:15 p.m.
John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus
Bring along popcorn and a blanket to sit out under the stars and enjoy the acclaimed Disney princess movie.
Read the rest of WeekendScene here.
Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.