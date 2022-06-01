Arts & Music | Anthropocene, La traviata and Roy Lichtenstein

June 2, 5, 9

Shadowbox Live presents Flower Power

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus

ww.shadowboxlive.org

Celebrate the influence of hippie culture at Shadowbox Live’s performance of Flower Power. The rockumentary features music that has left a lasting impression through its impact on history.

June 2-26

Sharon Weiss Gallery presents Anthropocene

Sharon Weiss Gallery, 20 E. Lincoln St., Columbus

www.sharonweissgallery.com

Highlighting the works of artist Kelley Booze, the exhibition features oil paintings of landscapes that have seen changes due to human interaction and time.

Credits to Ellie Kornexl

June 3

Rhythm on the River presents Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

5-10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr., Columbus

www.sciotomile.com

Bring along your blankets and folding chairs to enjoy the award-winning fiddle performances of Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper. In addition to the free performance, the event features three different food trucks as well.

La traviata

Residence Inn by Marriott Columbus Downtown, 36 E. Gay St., Columbus

www.operacolumbus.org

This romantic masterpiece by Verdi follows Violetta through the most life changing and tragic moments of her life. An immersive performance, guests experience the opera as they walk through different rooms of the hotel.

Through June 5

Roy Lichtenstein: History in the Making

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

The collection includes 90 works by Lichtenstein, each providing a perspective on his time spent in Columbus to collectively tell the story of his past.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.