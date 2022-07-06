Arts & Music | Haydn's Symphony No. 99, Fleetwood Mac Tribute and Sheryl Crow

July 7-10

Actors' Theatre of Columbus: A Tale of Two Cities

8 p.m.

Amphitheater Stage at Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St., Columbus

Experience a free outdoor performance of Charles Dickens’ great American novel adapted for the stage and performed by the Columbus-based theater troupe.

July 8

Columbus Symphony: Rossen Conducts Haydn

7:30 p.m.

Vineyard Community Center, 6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville

Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov will conduct a program of Mozart (Ballet Music from Idomeneo), Saint-Saëns (Op. 28) and Haydn’s Symphony No. 99, the first of the composer’s symphonies to include clarinet.

July 9

Picnic with the Pops presents Landslide – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac

8 p.m.

Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

Conductor Andres Lopera will lead the Columbus Symphony, joined by a complete rock band, in honoring the works of Fleetwood Mac with performances of hits such as “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” “The Chain” and “Landslide.”

July 10

Sheryl Crow featuring Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue

6 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

A free Sheryl Crow concert will be held for the lucky 8,000 who secured a ticket to the now sold out event.

July 10

Goodale Park Music Series presents The Coal Cave Hollow Boys

12:30 p.m.

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus

Pack a blanket and sit back to enjoy a free afternoon concert in the park from a versatile, high-energy bluegrass band hailing from Columbus.

Claire Miler is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.