Arts & Music | TBDBITL, Westerville Civic Theater and the New Albany Dance Festival

July 28

Arts on Arlington

6-9 p.m.

Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Ave, Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Upper Arlington's Music in the Parks series wraps up with live performances by Red Healer and Urban Jazz Coalition. Booths from different artisans and businesses that call UA home will line Arlington Ave.

July 28-30

The Sound of Music at Alum Creek Park North

7 p.m.

Alum Creek Park North Ampitheater, 221 W. Main St., Westerville

www.westerville.org

Westerville Parks and Recreation Civic Theater will be performing the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, The Sound of Music, alongside the Westerville Symphony Orchestra. This year will prove to be another great show from the Westerville Civic Theater group as they continue its proud local tradition.

July 29-30

Picnic with the Pops: OSU Marching Band

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphny.com

"The Best Damn Band in the Land" will be joining the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a night celebrating the upcoming football season. This exciting event will feature fireworks and tailgate festivities. Stuart Chafetz and Dr. Christopher Hoch will conduct some of central Ohio's most talented musicians.

July 30

New Albany Dance Festival

8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Charleen & Charles Hinson Ampitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanyohio.org

New Vision Dance Company will be launching the first New Albany Dance festival on Saturday. This event will feature a plethora of free classes and performances from local dance companies and special guests from all over the country. Find a table or bring your own blankets and chairs to relax and enjoy a day of varied dance performances.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.