Arts & Music | Buckeye Country Superfest, Columbus Symphony and Aretha Franklin Tribute

July 21

Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Friends present A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

8 p.m.

170 W. Granville St., New Albany

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra is joined by world famous vocalist Niki Haris and the Milt Rufflin Chorale to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul. This moving performance will include gospel, blues and spiritual music that to warm your soul and get you dancing.

July 21-Aug. 15

Short North Stage presents Rock of Ages

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org

Take a nostalgic trip through the end of the 1980s in Hollywood and see superstar Stacee Jaxx and aspiring stars Drew and Sherri make their way through the legendary Sunset Strip before it is turned into a shopping mall.

July 23

Courtesy of Buckeye Country Superfest

Buckeye Country Superfest

3:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com

Columbus’ annual assembly of some of the best headliners in country music returns with a star-studded lineup. Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan and more will assemble for a day of non-stop hits.

July 23

Picnic With the Pops: The Music of The Rolling Stones

8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony will be joined by vocal group Windborne to bring you a thrilling reimagining of hit songs by one of rock music’s most iconic bands, The Rolling Stones.

July 24

Strings of the Columbus Symphony

5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 207 S. Court St., Marysville

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony will perform Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence and Mendelssohn’s Sinfonia No. 1 in C Major, as conducted by Joanna Frankel. This performance highlights the versatility of central Ohio’s top orchestra.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.