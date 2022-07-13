Arts & Music | Gianni Toro, Lee Ann Lander Exhibition and Raphael

July 14

Gianni Toso Artist Reception

6:30 p.m.

JCC of Greater Columbus, 1125 College Ave., Columbus

www.glassaxis.org

Renowned Venetian glassblowing artist is being celebrated this weekend. The interactive event features a screening of Toso’s documentary, artist talk, Italian wines and desserts, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

July 14-15

Columbus Symphony presents Rossen Conducts Haydn

7:30 p.m.

Thursday, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., Columbus

Friday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville St., Newark

www.columbussymphony.com

A part of the Symphony’s Summer Night Music series, Music Director, Rossen Milanov, will lead the Symphony in Haydn’s Symphony No. 99. Notably, the piece was one of Haydn’s first symphonies to include clarinet.

Courtesy of The Ohio State University Faculty Club

July 14-Aug. 25

Lee Ann Lander - An Evolution of Work

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Ohio State University Faculty Club, 181 S. Oval Dr., Columbus

www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Central Ohio-based artist and photographer Lee Ann Lander showcases her diverse body of work this weekend. Utilizing a range of unique and novel mediums, the exhibition showcases Lander’s passion for nature and its ties to man-made structures.

July 15-Oct. 30

Raphael - The Power of Renaissance Imagery

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

CMA’s newest exhibition opens this weekend. Highlighting the works of the Renaissance, the exhibition is centered around six Dresden tapestries woven in the 17th-century that capture Raphael’s creativity and artistic ingenuity.

July 16

Picnic with the Pops presents Christopher Cross

8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony’s Picnic with the Pops series continues this weekend. Golden Globe winner Christopher Cross takes the outdoor stage, performing his smooth, “Yacht Rock” hits including “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind” and “Alright.”

