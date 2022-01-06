Art & Music | Classic Albums Live, Early Music in Columbus and Russian Winter Festival I

Jan. 6

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin I

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.classicalbumslive.com

Classic Albums Live brings the spirit of Led Zeppelin to Columbus this weekend. Come out to relive classics from the band’s first album including "Dazed and Confused," "Communication Breakdown" and more.

Jan. 6-Feb. 26

Shadowbox Live presents Best Sex Ever

7:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus

www.shadowboxlive.org

Shadowbox Live’s latest sketch comedy and music show explores the unspoken secrets of the bedroom. All audience members are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admittance.

Jan. 7-8

Early Music in Columbus presents The Early Interval

8-10 p.m.

St. Joseph Cathedral, 212 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.earlymusicincolumbus.org

Striving to capture the music of the medieval, renaissance and baroque periods, Early Music in Columbus invites its audience to immerse themselves in history. The ensemble performs with replica instruments mimicking the time periods of the music performed.

Jan. 7-8

Russian Winter Festival I: Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Come out for the Columbus Symphony’s seventh annual Russian Festival. This two-part program captures the talent of the Symphony through pieces by Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and more.

Jan. 7-Feb. 12

Boundary Lines Exhibition

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St., Columbus

www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Boundary Lines merges the work of four different artists, each working with different mediums. The exhibition tests the boundaries of the form, function, body and place of the materials.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.