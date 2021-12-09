Art & Music | The Nutcracker, James Taylor and Pentatonix

Columbus Children's Theatre presents A Christmas Story: The Musical

Various times

Lincoln Theatre, Hayley Gallery, 769 E. Long St.

www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

This musical, based on the beloved Christmas movie where Ralphie Parker hunts down the air rifle of his dreams, is complete with iconic scenes such as Ralphie’s friend Flick getting his tongue stuck to a frozen flagpole. Masks are required and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda The Nutcracker

Dec. 10-26

The Nutcracker

Various times

Ohio Theatre, 39 E State St.

www.balletmet.org

The holiday season isn’t complete without The Nutcracker, which incorporates beloved music by composer Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky, colorful costumes and, of course, dance.

Dec. 11

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with very special guest Jackson Browne

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

www.jamestaylor.com

Six-time Grammy winner James Taylor will be joined by singer-songwriter Jackson Browne on tour. The two folk icons have written a plethora of classic songs between the two of them including “Fire and Rain,” “These Days” and “Something In the Way She Moves.”

Dec. 11

Robin Roberts The Great Outdoors Artist Opening Reception

5-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Suite B, New Albany

www.localohioart.com

Roberts says painting serves as her way of spending time with God and his creations. Boasting subjects ranging from architectural marvels to rural landscapes, Roberts’ vivid paintings will be on view at the opening reception for The Great Outdoors exhibition at Hayley Gallery.

Dec. 12

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

www.ptxofficial.com

This a cappella group’s holiday tour accompanies the release of its newest album, Evergreen. Pentatonix is also partnering with Toys for Tots, a program that provides Christmas gifts to families in need. Those in attendance are welcome and encouraged to bring new, unwrapped gifts to help spread holiday cheer.

