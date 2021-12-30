Art & Music | Michelangelo, Van Gogh and Paramount costumes

Through Jan. 2

Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume From the Paramount Pictures Archive

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Experience the fashion you see on screen with your very own eyes at the Decorative Arts Center’s latest event. With costumes from Paramount Pictures, the exhibit features designs by Valentino, Roberto Cavalli and more.

Through Jan. 23

Michelangelo - A Different View

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.columbusconventions.com

Experience artistry behind the legendary works of the Sistine Chapel right here in Columbus with the Convention Center’s latest exhibit. With reproduced images on special fabric webs, the replicas provide true-to-life glimpses of the works of Michelangelo with accurate size and texture.

Through Feb. 6

Courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Art Vincent Van Gogh's 'Wheat Field'

Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

CMA’s latest exhibit gives guests the opportunity to experience Van Gogh’s paintings, drawings and prints, as well art that piqued his early interests. Including works by Paul Gauguin, Claude Monet and more, it’s a must-see collection.

Through Feb. 27

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Columbus

Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus, 940 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus

www.columbusvangogh.com

Lose yourself as you’re surrounded by more than 500,000 cubic feet of projections of Van Gogh’s works including Starry Night and Sunflowers. This immersive art experience allows guests to experience images that highlight the brushstrokes, details and colors.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.