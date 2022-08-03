Arts & Music | Scenic Painting, Willie Nelson and Marc Maron

Aug. 4

Marc Maron

Courtesy of CAPA

8 p.m.

The Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

www.capa.com

Marc Maron is bringing his newest stand-up set to Columbus. Maron has one of the most popular podcasts in the comedy world and was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for his 2020 Netflix special, End Times Fun.

Aug. 5

Willie Nelson & Family

7:30 p.m.

Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiostatefair.com

Willie Nelson and will be joined by American singer/songwriter Noah Guthrie for an evening of country classics and fresh Southern sounds. Don't miss this chance to see one of the biggest icons in country music.

Aug. 5-6

Plein Air Competition

Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Grange Insurance Audubon Center, 505 W. Whittier St.

www.pleinair-art.com

En plein air is a paiting technique derived from the French expression meaning "in the open air." This weekend, Central Ohio Plein Air is hosting their plein air competition. Contestants can paint on one or both days, and all are welcome to enjoy the beautiful scenery and appreciate natural scenes along the Scioto River.

Aug. 7

The Goonies, CAPA Summer Movie Series

2 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.capa.com/events/detail/the-goonies-1985

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts continues their Summer Movie Series at the Ohio Theatre with the classic '80s comedy, The Goonies. Experience the laughs and action with your fellow nostalgia-seekers at this historic and breathtaking venue.

Aug. 7

Dispatch and O.A.R.

6 p.m.

KEMBA Live! 405 Neil Ave.

www.dispatch-oar.com

Dispatch and O.A.R. are joining forces for their first co-headline tour with special guest G. Love. These bands will be filling the air with their indie-pop sound that is sure to get you swaying to the rhythm.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.