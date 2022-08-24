Arts & Music | Breakaway, Wonderbus and Art for Wellbeing

Aug. 25

CMA Art for Wellbeing

12:30-1 p.m.

Courtesy of CMA

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) is presenting a half-hour mindfulness exercise at the museum. This event is meant to help visitors slow down and learn how to take a moment to reflect while taking in art.

Aug. 25

Columbus Commons Concert: Floorwalkers and Mojoflo

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbuscommons.org

The Columbus Commons is hosting Floorwalkers and Mojoflo on Thursday night. The Commons are the perfect place to get away, while still being in the middle of the city. The Floorwalkers promise to drive your emotions with their American classic rock music and Mojoflo will be bringing original neofunk and soul music.

Aug. 25-Sept. 4

Courtesy of Shadowbox Live Flower Power at Shadowbox

Flower Power at Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St., Ste. #260, Columbus

www.shadowboxlive.org

Just two weeks left to see Flower Power at Shadowbox Live on Thursdays and Sundays. This show is a celebration of hippie culture and the music that inspired cultural change during an unyielding time in our nation's history.

Aug. 26-28

Breakaway Music Festival

Historic Crew Stadium, 1 Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus

www.breakawayfestival.com

This festival features tons of artists, both up-and-coming and established. It will be a great way to round out music festival season, as hosted in the Historic Crew Stadium. Take this opportunity to see a massive lineup perform live or dance out your energy at the silent disco.

Aug. 26-28

Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

The Lawn at CAS, 2450 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus

www.wonderbusfest.com

Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival is coming to town this weekend, with the goal of delivering fantastic headliners and music acts, as well as raising awareness about mental health treatment. Funds raised by the festival have gone to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital, as well as to the relief fund for Ukraine back in March. Friday's headlining act, Duran Duran, was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and this is their first appearance in Columbus since 2008.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.