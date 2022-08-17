Arts & Music | Kenny Chesney, Watercolor Workshop and CBUS Soul Fest

Aug. 18

Kenny Chesney

6 p.m.

Historic Crew Stadium, 1 Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus

www.kennychesney.com

Country mega-star Kenny Chesney returns to Columbus this weekend. The set is filled with vibrant songs about the beach, farm, friends and Southern comforts – all taking place under the stars in a perfect central Ohio night.

Aug. 20

Sharon Stolzenberger, "Prarie Profusion," 2021

Watercolor Ohio 2022 Friends and Family Workshop

1-2:30 p.m.

Riffe Gallery, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.oac.ohio.gov

Acclaimed acrylic and watercolor artist Sharon Stolzenberger joins visitors for a creative painting workshop. Participants will be able to practice creative techniques and experiment with new materials to make their creative pieces all that they can be.

Aug. 20

CBUS Soul Fest

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Bicentennial/Galbreath Park, 233 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

www,experiencecolumbus.com

Experience Columbus worked alongside the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department to put together a full day and night celebrating Columbus' vibrant Black music and art history. A joint collaboration between Experience Columbus and Columbus Parks and Recreation, the CBUS Soul Fest proudly celebrates Columbus' vibrant Black music and art history. The large fest features food, vendors and a full lineup of DJs and performers.

Additionally, just a few blocks away, the Columbus Commons hosts a complimentary Family Funday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Aug. 21

Leon Bridges

6:30 p.m.

KEMBA LIVE!, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.leonbridges.com

As American singer-songwriter Leon Bridges rises further into stardom, he's retaining the songwriting and vocal performance prowess that has earned him worldwide acclaim the past several years. The performance features 1960s rhythm and blues-inspired hits such as River, Coming Home and Texas Sun.

Aug. 18

Cocktails at the Conservatory

5:30-9 p.m.

Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens after hours and enjoy curated music and drinks to complement the scene. There's plenty of seating, lawn games and musical acts to keep the fun going at this serene, yet exciting event.

