Arts & Music | SummerFEST, Renaissance Festival and Sundays at Scioto

Aug. 12

Ted Nugent at KEMBA! Live

7 p.m.

KEMBA! Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

This could be the best weekend for rock fans all summer. Friday kicks off the weekend with American singer/songwriter Ted Nugent. This tour features Nugent's classic hits and award-winning guitar for his Detroit Muscle tour.

Aug. 12

SummerFEST: Four Seasons Recomposed

8 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

Grab your picnic blanket and chairs for this night of great music and beautiful scenery. This three-concert show presents elegant performances of Ancient Airs and Dances and The Four Seasons Recomposed. The scenery of the gardens creates the perfect backdrop for the evening's performances.

Aug. 13

Renaissance Festival at CMA

Credits to Megan Roth raphael cma tapestries 4

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) pairs with the Ohio Renaissance Fair to create a special event at the museum this weekend. Vendors and performers will compliment the current exhibit, Raphael: The Power of Renaissance Images, which you can read more about here. Admission is buy one, get one if you come in costume.

Aug. 14

Sundays at Scioto

Courtesy of Dublin Arts Council

6:30-8 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Sundays at Scioto kicks off its 2022 series with 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience. The band will be performing Eagles hits, along with Don Henley and Joe Walsh singles. The smooth sounds will perfectly accompany the warm summer night.

Aug. 14

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

8 p.m.

The Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St., Columbus

Jason Bonham has assembled a group to deliver the perfect Zeppelin tribute. The iconic drummer's son wants to present audiences with the closest possible experience to seeing the original band. This passionate jam session is sure to fill you with the spirit of rock-and-roll.

