Arts & Music | Pink Floyd Tributes, Thurber Prize, Westerville Symphony

April 21

Chris Stapleton

7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.chrisstapleton.com

Coming off three wins at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Chris Stapleton is bringing his acclaimed country music to Columbus this weekend. Come out to enjoy favorites such as “Tennessee Whiskey” and “You Should Probably Leave” live.

April 22

Thurber Prize for American Humor Gala

7 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.thurberprize.org

The Thurber Prize for American Humor strives to preserve the art of humor by recognizing those who keep it alive. The gala, hosted by writer John Kenney features recognition of the finalists, announcement of the winners and the debut of a comedic show written and developed by local Columbus artists. Semi-finalists include Mike Bribiglia, James McBride and Laura Pederson.

April 22

Wish You Were Here - The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com

Wish You Were Here, one of the most popular Pink Floyd tribute bands, brings its authentic recreation of Pink Floyd’s discography to Columbus. The performance features cuts from Animals as well as other classics.

Want more Floyd? Shadowbox Live's Which One's Pink? is showing on Thursdays and Sundays.

April 22-23

The Columbus Symphony presents Bach’s St. John’s Passion

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

While not widely performed, Bach’s St. John’s Passion is considered the most beautiful of his Passion oratorios. Hearing Bach’s work performed in its entirety is a transformative and life-changing experience.

April 24

Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks 3

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

www.westervillesymphony.org

In the third performance of its Masterworks 3 series, the Westerville Symphony performs Antonin Dvořák’s New World Symphony. In celebration of Earth Day, the sounds are accompanied with photos by Seattle-based artist Arian Wyard that highlight the beauty of the United States.

