Arts & Music | Sinatra, Little River Band and Contour in Flux

Courtesy of Short North Stage

April 14-16

Short North Stage presents Little Shop of Horrors

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org

Come out for the closing weekend of Little Shop of Horrors. The musical follows Seymour as he discovers a new breed of plant he names Audrey II. In a turn of events, Audrey II comes to life and expresses its desire to feed on humans through hit R&B songs.

April 14-17

Jazz Arts Group presents SINATRA! with Tony DeSare

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Celebrate Sinatra’s greatest hits with the Jazz Arts Group and acclaimed jazz singer, pianist and songwriter Tony DeSare this weekend. In-person and live stream performances are available.

April 15

Kid Rock with Grand Funk Railroad

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

Country rock star Kid Rock is bringing his Bad Reputation Tour to Columbus this weekend. A collaboration with Grand Funk Railroad, this concert is sure to have country and rock 'n' roll music lovers on their feet.

April 15

Little River Band in Concert

8 p.m.

Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Rd., Columbus

www.hollywoodcolumbus.com

Once deemed “the best singing band in the world” by The Eagles' Glenn Frey, Little River Band’s performance is one you don't want to miss. Expect the concert to feature hits such as “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change” and “Lonesome Loser”.

April 16

Contour in Flux Opening Reception

5-8 p.m.

The Mansion 731, 731 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmakesart.com

Contour in Flux, a collection of oil paintings by local artist Brittni Hall, opens this weekend. The exhibition, on view until May 1, strives to capture the duality of chaos and beauty in nature. The opening reception features food, wine, art and mingling.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Megan Roth is an senior editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.