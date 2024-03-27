An Egg-stra Eventful Easter

Easter is finally around the corner, and Columbus is packed with sweet celebrations this weekend. Although the big day is Sunday, March 31, you can find opportunities for Easter Bunny sightings, egg hunts, Easter feasts and throughout central Ohio.
Eggs, Paws and Claws
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
March 29 and 30
Celebrate the holiday with your furry friends at the zoo! Grab photos with the Easter Bunny, snag some special treats at the egg-splore-n-find and meet your favorite Easter characters during this two-day event. More info here.
Easter Bunny at Polaris Fashion Place
Through March 30
Grab a photo with the bunny of the hour, and snag a free small gelato on behalf of I Scream Gelato! Photo package prices vary, but a visit is free. More info here.
Easter at Easton
Easton Town Center
Through March 31
Whether you’re hunting down the Easter Bunny or a delicious brunch, Easton has you covered. March 29 and 30 from 3-7 p.m., say hello to the Easter Bunny as he hops through the Station Building. For a sweet holiday brunch, head to Kona Grill, and check out their tasty Easter deals on March 30 and 31. More info here.
Community Easter Events:
Historic Dublin Bunny Hop
March 30, 2-5 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Grandview Heights Easter Egg Hunt
March 30, 10 a.m.
Wyman Woods Park
Civitans Egg Hunt
March 30, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Westerville Community Center
Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.