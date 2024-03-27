An Egg-stra Eventful Easter

Easter is finally around the corner, and Columbus is packed with sweet celebrations this weekend. Although the big day is Sunday, March 31, you can find opportunities for Easter Bunny sightings, egg hunts, Easter feasts and throughout central Ohio.

Eggs, Paws and Claws

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

March 29 and 30

Celebrate the holiday with your furry friends at the zoo! Grab photos with the Easter Bunny, snag some special treats at the egg-splore-n-find and meet your favorite Easter characters during this two-day event. More info here.

Easter Bunny at Polaris Fashion Place

Through March 30

Grab a photo with the bunny of the hour, and snag a free small gelato on behalf of I Scream Gelato! Photo package prices vary, but a visit is free. More info here.

Easter at Easton

Easton Town Center

Through March 31

Whether you’re hunting down the Easter Bunny or a delicious brunch, Easton has you covered. March 29 and 30 from 3-7 p.m., say hello to the Easter Bunny as he hops through the Station Building. For a sweet holiday brunch, head to Kona Grill, and check out their tasty Easter deals on March 30 and 31. More info here.

Community Easter Events:

Historic Dublin Bunny Hop

March 30, 2-5 p.m.

Historic Dublin

Grandview Heights Easter Egg Hunt

March 30, 10 a.m.

Wyman Woods Park

Civitans Egg Hunt

March 30, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.