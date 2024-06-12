A Match Made in Heaven: Jon Batiste performs with ProMusica

Coming from a family of musicians in New Orleans, it is no surprise that Grammy-winning soul artist Jon Batiste showed musical talent early in life.

Expand Courtesy of CAA

He was introduced to show business through his father Michael Batiste who played in a family jazz group, Batiste Brothers Band, and he began taking piano lessons with an esteemed instructor at eight years old. As it turns out, those lessons would pay off.

Now a Grammy-winning soul artist, Jon Batiste joined ProMusica and performed a packed, yet intimate at the Southern Theatre in early May.

It was amazing how one man could enter the room and immediately change the energy entirely.

Batiste made a grand entrance looking suave in an all-white suit and a crystal necklace that danced in the spotlight. Even the ProMusica orchestra behind him looked starstruck when he strutted on stage.

The color of his suit matched the teeth of his grin as a roar erupted from the crowd. I knew right away he was here to have fun.

He sits down and starts playing with ease, his fingers bouncing off the keys as if he couldn’t miss a note if he tried. He moved from chord to chord with childlike joy.

Expand By Rick Buchanan

“That’s how we do it in the bayou,” he says as he encourages the crowd to stand up. “Good thing about music, when it hits you, you’ll feel no pain.”

The set featured multiple high-energy solos including multiple awe-inspiring piano jams and a humorous, but extremely impressive, xylophone minute. I am not sure that I will see an artist who plays the unique instrument at that level ever again.

The Promusica musicians didn’t miss a beat. Completely in sync and energetic, they elevated Batiste, taking the show from a great performance to a truly epic one.

Expand By Rick Buchanan

Somewhere during the set, he seemed to switch to a more soulful, bluesy sound “When the Saints marching in?” he says laughing.

His voice range was unmatched. I found myself thinking he couldn’t go any lower or higher – but then he did. This was only emphasized through the range displayed through the ProMusica orchestra.

His concert series in Columbus was nothing less than a celebration of the living and between the horn solos, groovy dancing, and impeccable musicality from both Batiste and the ProMusica musicians, the show will not easily be forgotten by those who witnessed.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.