2024 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops Lineup

Randall L. Schieber
Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons
The Columbus Symphony has unveiled the lineup for the 2024 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, its annual summer outdoor concert series scheduled from June 15 to July 27. Steered by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz, the concerts will take place at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion, located at 160 S. High St. within the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm, with performances beginning at 8 pm.
General admission lawn tickets range from $36.75 to $52.50 in advance or at the gate, while lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are priced between $10.50 and $15.75. Children aged 2 and under can enter for free. Tickets for full tables and single table seats range from from $63 to $1,157.
Tickets went on sale March 7 and they can be bought at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, 39 E. State St., online via www.PicnicWithThePops.com or CBUSArts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.For further details, please contact 614-469-0939.
Generation Radio
Saturday, June 15
Stuart Chafetz, conductor
Generation Radio starring Jason Scheff, lead singer of the band Chicago and Columbus native Jay Demarcus, lead singer and keyboard player for Rascal Flats join to play their hit songs along with classic hits from Journey, Tom Petty and more!
Violent Femmes
Saturday, June 22
Stuart Chafetz, conductor
Platinum-selling, folk rock band Violent Femmes joins the Columbus Symphony to celebrate their groundbreaking sound and cult classic hits like “Add it Up,” “Blister in the Sun,” “Kiss Off,” “Gone Daddy Gone,” “American Music” and “Gimme the Car.”
Patriotic Pops – A Gershwin Celebration
Saturday, June 29
Stuart Chafetz, conductor
The Columbus Symphony will celebrate the holiday with a tribute to George Gershwin’s hits including a special performance of “Rhapsody in Blue,” which marks its 100th anniversary in 2024. Enjoy your favorite patriotic melodies, an appearance by a U.S. Color Guard, a military branch recognition and a flyover by members of the Cincinnati Warbirds all topped off with FIREWORKS!
Windborne: The Music of Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 6
conductor TBA
This show features a massive array of songs from the Led Zeppelin catalog, including “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Good Times, Bad Times,” “All of My Love” and of course, “Stairway to Heaven.” It’s a rock show for rockers! Get ready to be amazed!
Nas
Saturday, July 13
Stuart Chafetz, conductor
Nas stands tall as one of New York City’s leading rap/hip-hop voices with a self-empowered swagger that has endeared him to critics and fans alike! This summer he teams up with the Columbus Symphony to stage a symphonic rendition of Illmatic, one of the most revered albums in hip-hop history.
Cody Fry
Saturday, July 20
Gary Fry, conductor
Grammy Award nominee and American Idol finalist Cody Fry brings his singer-songwriter talents and genre-bending music to Columbus for one night only! Fry’s popular musical fusions and orchestrations have made him a viral sensation eclipsing 200 million global streams on TikTok and attracting a devout audience and fan base.
The Ohio State University Marching Band
Friday & Saturday, July 26 & 27
Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors
Nationwide Picnic with the Pops wouldn’t be the same without the long tradition of welcoming The Best Damn Band in the Land! The series ends with an ode to the Buckeyes and the upcoming season, featuring your favorite fight songs and battle cries topped off with fireworks.
www.ColumbusSymphony.com and www.PicnicWithThePops.com
