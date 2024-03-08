2024 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops Lineup

× Expand Randall L. Schieber Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons

The Columbus Symphony has unveiled the lineup for the 2024 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, its annual summer outdoor concert series scheduled from June 15 to July 27. Steered by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz, the concerts will take place at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion, located at 160 S. High St. within the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm, with performances beginning at 8 pm.

General admission lawn tickets range from $36.75 to $52.50 in advance or at the gate, while lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are priced between $10.50 and $15.75. Children aged 2 and under can enter for free. Tickets for full tables and single table seats range from from $63 to $1,157.

Tickets went on sale March 7 and they can be bought at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, 39 E. State St., online via www.PicnicWithThePops.com or CBUSArts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.For further details, please contact 614-469-0939.

Generation Radio

Saturday, June 15

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Generation Radio starring Jason Scheff, lead singer of the band Chicago and Columbus native Jay Demarcus, lead singer and keyboard player for Rascal Flats join to play their hit songs along with classic hits from Journey, Tom Petty and more!

Violent Femmes

Saturday, June 22

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Platinum-selling, folk rock band Violent Femmes joins the Columbus Symphony to celebrate their groundbreaking sound and cult classic hits like “Add it Up,” “Blister in the Sun,” “Kiss Off,” “Gone Daddy Gone,” “American Music” and “Gimme the Car.”

Patriotic Pops – A Gershwin Celebration

Saturday, June 29

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The Columbus Symphony will celebrate the holiday with a tribute to George Gershwin’s hits including a special performance of “Rhapsody in Blue,” which marks its 100th anniversary in 2024. Enjoy your favorite patriotic melodies, an appearance by a U.S. Color Guard, a military branch recognition and a flyover by members of the Cincinnati Warbirds all topped off with FIREWORKS!

Windborne: The Music of Led Zeppelin

Saturday, July 6

conductor TBA

This show features a massive array of songs from the Led Zeppelin catalog, including “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Good Times, Bad Times,” “All of My Love” and of course, “Stairway to Heaven.” It’s a rock show for rockers! Get ready to be amazed!

Nas

Saturday, July 13

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Nas stands tall as one of New York City’s leading rap/hip-hop voices with a self-empowered swagger that has endeared him to critics and fans alike! This summer he teams up with the Columbus Symphony to stage a symphonic rendition of Illmatic, one of the most revered albums in hip-hop history.

Cody Fry

Saturday, July 20

Gary Fry, conductor

Grammy Award nominee and American Idol finalist Cody Fry brings his singer-songwriter talents and genre-bending music to Columbus for one night only! Fry’s popular musical fusions and orchestrations have made him a viral sensation eclipsing 200 million global streams on TikTok and attracting a devout audience and fan base.

The Ohio State University Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 26 & 27

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

Nationwide Picnic with the Pops wouldn’t be the same without the long tradition of welcoming The Best Damn Band in the Land! The series ends with an ode to the Buckeyes and the upcoming season, featuring your favorite fight songs and battle cries topped off with fireworks.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com and www.PicnicWithThePops.com

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.