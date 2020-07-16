Running on trails vs. paths

Running: Some love it, some hate it, some love to hate it. For Columbus natives Luke Tuttle and Carly Davis, running is more than just a hobby; it’s a lifestyle. Treadmills, tracks, trails and more are all popular training options for runners and athletes alike, but what’s the difference between them, and why should you choose one over the other?

The Road Less Traveled

It’s all about fresh air and focus. When you’re trail running, it’s hard to zone out because you’ve got to keep your eyes on the path in front of you, making sure you follow the trail guides, avoid stepping on anything potentially dangerous and, of course, stay aware of the

uneven terrain.

“It’s easier on the body since every step is different,” Tuttle says. “It’s about focusing on the journey rather than just putting in miles.”

Tuttle isn’t just any outdoor runner, though. He participates in ultrarunning, which is incredibly long-distance running.

“I try to run two half-marathons every weekend or get a total of 30 miles in for the week,” says Tuttle. “I also wear a backpack with some weights when I run, since I like to plan for long runs where I carry my clothes and gear.”

After 17 years of serious running, his journey has evolved from short distances to the awe-inspiring Pinhoti 100-mile trail race in Alabama.

“I decided to run a half marathon and just kept building from there,” he says.

Over the years, Tuttle has found trails to run all over the world, including Sweden, Germany, Latvia, Finland and Luxembourg.

“My favorite trail is a close call between the Dry Stone Route in Majorca and the Grand Canyon,” he says. “It’s tough to beat a trail that goes from the sea to tall mountains, though.”

There are a few spots in Columbus where Tuttle prefers to train.

“I run through Griggs Reservoir, since it’s not too far from my house and I have the park area that I run in that’s nearly entirely to myself,” he says. “I run back and forth in the grass between the park road and Riverside Drive so I can simulate elevation changes.”

Regarding the difference between running on tracks and running on natural trails, Tuttle has the perfect analogy.

“It’s like asking, do you want to eat grilled cheese for dinner every night, or try a different ethnic dish every day instead?” he says.

Tuttle keeps a blog to record his incredible runs at www.ultrarunningdestinations.com.

On the Path

While running trails can be fun and adventurous, there are definite advantages to running on smooth, paved surfaces, too.

Davis, a Dublin resident, has lots of experience running on paved paths and tracks. She is a collegiate runner for Miami University with one final season left as she pursues her master’s degree this upcoming year. Davis has been a serious runner for more than eight years, beginning her state-recognized and record-breaking career in track and cross country at Dublin Jerome High School before moving up to the collegiate level, where she consistently places in both cross country and track championships.

Due to the nature of her training and competing, she prefers the smooth, paved surfaces to natural trails.

“Tracks and paved surfaces are faster surfaces,” she says. “You can run faster and typically longer than you would on a trail because you don’t have to watch out for sticks or mud or anything like that.”

Her training schedule is not for the faint-hearted: She records her weekly mileage around 55-65 per week, anywhere from 4-12 miles per day. In addition to running, she swims and bikes to even out the stress on her body.

“Since I am a collegiate athlete, my training is mostly focused on training for distance races like the 6K, 5K, 3K and the mile,” says Davis. “I do a lot of training on pavement and on tracks in the spring track season, and grass or trails during the fall cross country season.”

As she trains throughout the year, there are a few favorite spots around town that she frequents.

“When doing shorter, harder workouts, I love hopping on my alma mater’s track at Dublin Jerome High School,” she says. “I also am a big fan of the Olentangy Trail. It’s a beautiful, wide, paved trail that, on the sunniest days provides plenty of shade, and I tend to have the opportunity to run with some of my fellow running friends.”

Though she doesn’t traverse the world to find winding trails through the idyllic countryside in Europe, she does have the advantage of training on different tracks throughout the country.

“My favorite track I have ever run on is the track at Azusa Pacific University in California,” says Davis. “This track is surrounded by a beautiful mountain range and a huge forest. It was a beautiful view.”

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.