Review: Why go see “Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy”?

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus Mrs. Doubtfire (L to R) Giselle Gutierrez (Lydia Hillard), Cody Braverman (Christopher Hillard), Emerson Mae Chan (Natalie Hillard), Maggie Lakis (Miranda Hillard), and Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

Why, 30 years after one of Robin Williams’ most famous performances, would Mrs. Doubtfire cross mediums into a musical? Should it have been?

The story of a father who refuses to grow up, neglecting responsibility in favor of a good time, is timeless. Divorce is difficult for everyone involved, and this musical touches on the whole family’s perspective without being emotionally overbearing and maintains a lighthearted tone overall.

Through the first few songs, I found myself feeling cynical about the play. I was thinking what is the point of these songs? How does this medium enhance this story? Does Rob McClure, who plays Daniel Hillard, stand a chance at filling Robin Williams’ shoes?

A number featuring Daniel’s brother, Frank Hillard, and Frank’s husband, Andre Mayem, relieved me of my negative viewpoint. The number features the pair – who are both costume designers – suggesting a litany of pop culture icons before Daniel says that Mrs. Doubtfire must be a sweet old lady, more like Julia Child or Margaret Thatcher than Donna Summer.

The number is vibrant and filled with joy, justifying its place even though its narrative purpose could have been served with two lines. Songs in this show typically center around a certain gimmick, such as a kitchen full of tap-dancing chefs, which offer hit-or-miss breaks from the Hillard family’s narrative and kept its talented ensemble involved.

My concerns that Hillard’s constant impressions and pop culture references would feel forced and annoying faded as I was endeared to the charm of his character. McClure won me over with his limitless talent, which was on full display with no signs of stopping.

His experience in comedy speaks for itself, as his perfect timing, physicality and conscientiousness are exemplary. During the closing number (no spoilers), I was impressed when he subtly covered another performer’s mic after they stood too close and feedback rang through the Ohio Theatre.

Photo by Joan Marcus Mrs. Doubtfire Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

His ability to code-switch between different characters verbally and physically is impressive. When Mrs. Doubtfire is busting a move, McClure dances with stiffness and truly makes you believe age has worn down his joints. When Hillard is jamming alone at an abandoned DJ setup, his moves are impressively quick and fluid, seamlessly capturing the energy of the upbeat father figure.

McClure’s ability to make Mrs. Doubtfire and Daniel Hillard so believable is essential to the success of the stage adaptation, and his talent truly carries the show.

Unfortunately, this meant that when McClure isn’t onstage, his absence is noticeable. The Hillard family members feel like accessories to Daniel, so when they have the spotlight and he is behind the curtain, I found my mind occasionally going elsewhere until he returned. The family serves an essential narrative function and it is important to hear from their perspectives, but I cared much more about how they affected Daniel rather than the other way around.

The narrative was endearing and Hillard’s love for his children, of course, carries the heaviest emotional weight in the show. McClure’s performance is earnest and believable, and while he delivered his final message about unconditional love, I heard some sniffles from nearby audience members.

Overall, Mrs. Doubtfire is all about the fun. The audience was laughing along throughout, and embracing the antics, pop culture references, and over-the-top songs allows for a thoroughly enjoyable theatergoing experience.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.