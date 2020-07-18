Renovation of 114-year-old house incorporates old and new

When the owners of this Delaware home decided to bring their first floor – particularly the outdated formal dining room – into the present day, it wasn’t just a matter of updating.

They wanted to phase out some of the obsolete features, but didn’t want to lose the 1906-built house’s historic character.

The homeowners contracted with Cleary Company on the project, which took about nine months to complete, including design and construction.

The existing space had plenty of areas in need of work. The kitchen lacked flow, and didn’t have enough storage and counter space. The formal dining room was, well, a formal dining room in the year 2019, and was getting a lot more mileage as an office and homework area for the kids.

“It just doesn’t make sense for today’s family to be able to function in a space like that,” says Laura Watson, design department manager for Cleary and designer on the project.

The overhauled first floor combines the kitchen and dining room space, putting the kitchen into the old dining room space and creating a casual dining area, leading to much improved flow and function throughout – and historically-inclined design that doesn’t diminish the house’s ample history. Cleary also created a brand new powder room.

× Expand Marshall Evan

Respecting the History

Matching the new construction to some of the pre-existing classic elements meant reproducing the original moldings – in seven different pieces – as well as other architectural details. Cleary is used to historic renovation projects, Watson says, and will work to use matching elements, even if they have to have knives custom made to do it.

“We like to carry a lot of the trim molding throughout the house,” she says.

Keeping things historic also meant retaining the hallway wallpaper, which the homeowner loved; Cleary found ways to incorporate it into several areas, including the powder room. Carpenters added framing to even out the ceiling so the new crown molding would look right.

An arched entryway into the combined kitchen/dining space matches others throughout the unchanged areas of the house. New transom windows mean it is, in a stark contrast to the old space, loaded with natural light.

The Kitchen & Dining Area

Marshall Evan

In the dining area, banquette seating is built into the wall. The banquette seating has storage space under it, as well as a dedicated area for the family dog to eat.

“They can keep all their dog stuff in there and out of the way,” Watson says.

One of the key elements of the kitchen is an entirely new butler’s pantry. It features a huge built-in buffet with leaded glass cabinet doors salvaged from a hutch in the original formal dining room, as well as leaded glass transoms on the windows. The walnut countertop is from an heirloom piece the homeowners had received from a relative; they had been storing it in their garage, waiting for the chance to use it.

The butler’s pantry offers even more storage space. One of the drawers built into it even has an antique bread box, which the homeowners frequently used and wanted to incorporate.

The backsplash over the stove is an attention-grabber, too. It’s a 3D pattern, which meant custom-made outlets designed to look flush with the wall, but it was worth it, Watson says.

“When you walk through there, the way that the marble is cut in that basket-weave pattern ... just sparkles,” she says.

The space previously occupied by the small, cut-up kitchen was changed to a small sitting area with a TV room, a device-charging area and a study nook for homework.

The Powder Room

The powder room is also a new creation. One of the key features is the dark gray, almost black ceiling – an aesthetic choice by Watson that created a more dramatic look. The plumbing and accessories have a brushed, aged brass finish, giving them the look of more period-appropriate décor, and the space is filled out with white octagon floor tile.

“By adding that gold (color) to the plumbing lines and the faucet, everything (looks) vintage,” she says.

The project was highly recognized by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. It won Contractor of the Year awards:

Locally, in the category of Residential Historical Restoration/Renovation;

Regionally, in the category of Residential Historical Renovation/Restoration Under $250,000; and

Nationally, in the category of Residential Historical Renovation/Restoration Under $250,000.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.