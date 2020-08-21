Picks & Previews | September/October 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.
New Albany Walking Classic
September 1-13
Virtual
The Walking Classic won’t miss a beat as participants can now sign up as virtual walkers. www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com
Columbus Oktoberfest
September 11-13
CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021
Ohio Expo Center
717 E. 17th Ave.
The 55th annual Columbus Oktober-fest has been canceled for 2020, though its Meiler Vier race will take place as a virtual event.
www.columbusoktoberfest.com
Tour of Homes & Gardens
September 19
Short North Arts District
The Short North Civic Association is excited to introduce virtual home tours at its Rooftop Premier Party. Not able to attend the event? Anyone can view the tours on mobile devices after the Sept. 20, and there is an option for self-guided tours.
www.shortnorthcivic.org
Arts in the Alley
September 19-20
CANCELED – Postponed
Grove City Town Center
Explore Grove City’s historic Town Center while enjoying arts, crafts and performances throughout the weekend.
www.gcchamber.org
Rascal Flatts
September 25
CANCELED
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
www.nationwidearena.com
Dinner on a Covered Bridge
September 26
CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021
Pottersburg Bridge
17141 Inskeep Cratty Rd., North Lewisburg
www.dineonacoveredbridge.com
Columbus Italian Festival
CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021
October 5-11
720 Hamlet St.
www.columbusitalianfestival.com
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon
CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021, October 18
North Bank Park
311 W. Long St.
www.columbusmarathon.com
Megadeath and Lamb of God
October 21
CANCELED
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
www.schottensteincenter.com
HighBall Halloween
Photo courtesy of Pexel - Kristina Paukshtite
October 23-24
Short North Arts District
This isn’t your typical costume party. Strut your stuff in the Short North and experience the creative side of Columbus.
www.experiencecolumbus.com
Shadowbox Live and ProMusica present Thunder and Lightning: TheMusic of Queen and Led Zeppelin
CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St.
www.shadowboxlive.org
Harvest Fair
CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021
John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons
160 S. High St.
Shock Around the Clock
CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021
Drexel Theatre
2254 E. Main St.
www.horrormarathon.com