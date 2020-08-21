Picks & Previews | September/October 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.

New Albany Walking Classic

September 1-13

Virtual

The Walking Classic won’t miss a beat as participants can now sign up as virtual walkers. www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Columbus Oktoberfest

September 11-13

CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

The 55th annual Columbus Oktober-fest has been canceled for 2020, though its Meiler Vier race will take place as a virtual event.

www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Tour of Homes & Gardens

September 19

Short North Arts District

The Short North Civic Association is excited to introduce virtual home tours at its Rooftop Premier Party. Not able to attend the event? Anyone can view the tours on mobile devices after the Sept. 20, and there is an option for self-guided tours.

www.shortnorthcivic.org

Arts in the Alley

September 19-20

CANCELED – Postponed

Grove City Town Center

Explore Grove City’s historic Town Center while enjoying arts, crafts and performances throughout the weekend.

www.gcchamber.org

Rascal Flatts

September 25

CANCELED

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

www.nationwidearena.com

Dinner on a Covered Bridge

September 26

CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021

Pottersburg Bridge

17141 Inskeep Cratty Rd., North Lewisburg

www.dineonacoveredbridge.com

Columbus Italian Festival

CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021

October 5-11

720 Hamlet St.

www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon

CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021, October 18

North Bank Park

311 W. Long St.

www.columbusmarathon.com

Megadeath and Lamb of God

October 21

CANCELED

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

www.schottensteincenter.com

HighBall Halloween

Photo courtesy of Pexel - Kristina Paukshtite

October 23-24

Short North Arts District

This isn’t your typical costume party. Strut your stuff in the Short North and experience the creative side of Columbus.

www.experiencecolumbus.com

Shadowbox Live and ProMusica present Thunder and Lightning: TheMusic of Queen and Led Zeppelin

CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

www.shadowboxlive.org

Harvest Fair

CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons

160 S. High St.

Shock Around the Clock

CANCELED – Rescheduled for 2021

Drexel Theatre

2254 E. Main St.

www.horrormarathon.com