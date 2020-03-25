Picks & Preview | CityScene April/May 2020

CAPA presents PAW Patrol Live!

April 3, 6 p.m. (SUSPENDED)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

It’s a puppy pirate adventure! PAW Patrol Live! brings all your favorite canines to life onstage as they discover a secret treasure map while on a mission. Help Chase, Marshall and Skye save the day through dance and song. www.capa.com

BalletMet presents Carmen.maquia

April 3-11 (POSTPONED TO 2020-21 SEASON. DATES TBD)

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

This contemporary ballet has been called “emotionally fierce,” and “riveting,” by the Chicago Sun-Times. The lasting story of Carmen is told with beautiful dancing, music and characters not soon forgotten. www.balletmet.org

CAPA presents Festival of Laughs

April 11, 8 p.m. (CANCELED)

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

It’s four of the best names in comedy coming together for one special performance. Sommore, Mark Gary and more will make Columbus crack with their hilarious tour. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Brian Culbertson

April 11, 8 p.m. (RESCHEDULED. April 4, 2021)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Brain Culbertson is a funk and contemporary jazz icon. The award-winning songwriter and producer will perform new music from his upcoming 20th album (to be released in spring 2020) and, of course, will showcase hit songs from Winter Stories. www.capa.com

CATCO presents Nureyev’s Eyes

April 15-May 3 (SUSPENDED)

Riffe Center Studio Theatre, 77 S. High St.

Based on a true story, Nureyev’s Eyes tells the tale of a man seeking fame in the ballet world. A second character, Jamie Wyeth, is a struggling artist who comes from a legendary family legacy. The two meet and a story of ambition flourishes. www.catoco.org

Short North Stage presents Follies in Concert

April 18 (SUSPENDED)

Follies is considered a masterpiece in the theater world. The Short North Stage will feature cast members from its first-ever production in the Garden Theater. The performance unfolds through numbers such as Losing My Mind, I’m Still Here and Broadway Baby. Plus, the evening commences with an exciting announcement of the upcoming 10th season. www.shortnorthstage.org

Opera Columbus presents The Poppea Project

April 22-26, 7 p.m. (SUSPENDED)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

One of the biggest collaborations of the year is this co-production with the Pizzuiti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art, Fashion Week Columbus and BalletMet 2. Surround yourself with dazzling performers adorned in custom couture; masks are given at the entrance, allowing you to become part of the art. www.operacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Wicked

April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Our favorite emerald green witch comes to town, along with our favorite ballads, characters, story and more. Check out CityScene’s Q&A on page (…) with the actors of Elphaba and Glenda! www.capa.com

Chris Stapleton: The Marcus King Band and Yola

April 23, 7 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

This country superstar has amassed credits for writing over 170 songs, including six country songs landing in the genre’s top 10. Did you know he even co-wrote three songs for Justin Timberlake? The Grammy-award winner gives an upbeat, note-bending country performance you’ll enjoy for weeks to come. www.schottensteincenter.com

Elton John

April 25, 6:30 p.m. (SUSPENDED)

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The king is back! Elton John took a tour around the world and then added 24 new concert dates – and guess what city is included? The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is this icon’s last-ever tour, and possibly one of his most memorable. Come see Bennie and the Jets and Rocket Man come alive on stage for the last time. www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Dessert Festival Spring 2020

April 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Grand Event Center at Grandview Yard, 820 Goodale Blvd.

Sample the best sweets in the city from more than 25 treat makers. Guests are given a treat box to collect cookies, pastries, cakes and more. Additional desserts will be available for purchase. www.eventbrite.com/columbus-dessert-festival

Shadowbox Live presents F#(k Cancer: The Musical

Select Thursdays and Sundays, April 30-June 14

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St., Ste. 260

It’s dramatic, dark and moving. Shadowbox Live takes on such a bitter issue by exploring its triumph, pain in loss and hope. The performance also hints at healing and includes much-needed wonderful humor. www.shadowbox.org

Short North Stage presents Noises Off

April 30-May 17

The Historic Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

A play within a play, Noises Off portrays a hilarious and disastrous dress rehearsal of a show called Nothing’s On. From vicious rivalry to tumbles and fumbles on stage, this comedy will have you cracking up from start to the closing of the curtains. www.shortnorthstage.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Raiders of the Lost Ark

May 2, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

An unforgettable score is relived through Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s performance, with conductor Stuart Chafetz popping on Indiana Jones’ hat and leading the music through its epic whirlwinds. The show will be performed live to picture. www.columbussymphony.com

2020 COSI Science Festival

May 6-9, various times

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Recently named the number one science museum in the nation, COSI hosts its second COSI Science Festival with 100 community events and six new partner cities. More than 40,000 happy guests were in attendance in 2019, making the festival one of the largest science events in Ohio. www.cosifest.org

Niall Horan with Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher

May 8, 7 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

He’s not going in One Direction anymore. Niall Horan has exploded into the music scene with his own unique sound. The Irish-born musician brings his first-ever headlining arena tour to the Schott – it’s sure to be a swoon-worthy show. www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Dance Theater presents Firebird

May 8-9

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The historic ballet will end the 2019-2020 season with a bang. Firebird follows the original Stravinsky score, as Artistic Directory Seth Wilson and Executive Director Jamie Kotrba create beautiful choreography. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

Asian Festival

May 23-24

Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Franklin Park, 1755 E. Broad St.

Celebrate culture in Franklin Park with the annual Asian Festival. The event attracts 100,000 visitors who comes to enjoy cultural exhibits, demonstrations, live entertainment, games and, of course, food. www.asian-festival.org

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2020

May 15-17

MAPFRE Stadium, One Black and Gold Blvd.

Return to the temple this year with Metallica, Slipknot, Evanescence and more. This festival boasts of the louder-than-life artists, crazy-intense performances, tons of dancing and lots of food and drink. www.sonictemplefestival.com

Columbus Taco Fest

May 16-17

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Enjoy two whole days of taco fun! The Columbus Taco Fest offers local taco trucks, Mexican beer, music and lots of tequila. Enjoy Genoa Park while chowing down on your favorite Columbus tacos, testing out new menus and dancing the weekend away. www.columbustacofest.com

Sal Vulcano

May 16, 7 p.m.

Vern Riffe Center for the Government & The Arts, 77 S. High St.

He’s just one of the Impractical Jokers, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make you laugh enough for four. Sal Vulcano’s hilarious stand-up act takes flight in his 2020 America’s Sweetheart Tour. He’s not afraid to push the envelope with comedy sure to entertain all of Columbus. www.capa.com

Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival

May 30, 7-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

This is one event where whining – we mean – wining, is encouraged! With more than 150 wines and champagnes from all around the world, it’s hard not to toast to this festival. Explore the museum, take photos in a photo booth and, well, wine. www.cosi.org

59th Annual Columbus Arts Festival

June 12-14

Scioto Mile, Rich and Main Street bridges and COSI

The Columbus Arts Festival, presented by the American Electric Powder Foundation, will feature more than 250 artists, lots of exciting vendors and crafts of all kinds. New to 2020, Bear Hands and We Were Promised Jetpacks will perform on the Bicentennial Park Stage. Keep an eye out for the Emerging Artist Program, one of the festival’s most popular assets. www.columbusfestival.org