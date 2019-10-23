Picks & Preview | CityScene November 2019

Shadowbox Live presents Killer Party

Through Nov. 16

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox brings you a killer mix of rock ‘n’ roll and sketch comedy for an unforgettable performance. www.shadowboxlive.org

Short North Stage presents West Side Story

Through Nov. 17

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

The classic 1950s love story brings its unforgettable music and dancing to the Garden Theatre, with iconic beloved numbers such as Maria and Tonight. www.shortnorthstage.org

McConnell Arts Center presents Broadway Jazz

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Bronwynn Theatre at the McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

Enjoy your Broadway favorites in jazz. The iconic tunes from musicals like Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago, Singin’ in the Rain, The Book of Mormon, A Chorus Line and more will be performed in a jazzy setting by up-and-coming talent from the Otterbein University Department of Theater and Dance. www.mcconnellarts.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Romantic Cello

Nov. 1-2

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández performs pieces by Torres, Elgar and Brahms under the direction of Rossen Milanov. www.columbussymphony.com

Gallery Hop

Nov. 2, 4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

See and explore dozens of galleries, exhibits, street performers, restaurants and bars to celebrate central Ohio artists. www.shortnorth.org

Amizade: An Evening with Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo

Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Guitarist Diego Figueiredo and clarinetist Ken Peplowski perform opening concert at the Lincoln Theatre, series by Jazz Arts Group. www.jazzartsgroup.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Schubert & Scofano

Nov. 2-3

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Composer and musician Richard Scofano premieres his own work in the U.S., complementing his compositions with Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Shadowbox Live presents All Funked Up!

Nov. 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

This funky Shadowbox show pays tribute to funk. The theater will partly be converted to a dance floor for audience members to join in. www.shadowboxlive.org

Black Violin

Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

CAPA presents violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus of Black Violin on their 2019 Impossible tour. They are joined by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. www.capa.com

Hozier

Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Irish musician Hozier performs in Columbus for one night only on his Wasteland, Baby! tour, after the release of his own album earlier this year of the same name. www.livenation.com

CATCO presents Home

Nov. 6-24

Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

See Samm-Art Williams’ poetic, Tony-nominated play following an African American man’s journey to find what home means to him. www.catco.org

COSI After Dark

Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

The COSI After Dark series is an exclusive 21-and-over experience where adults can learn about science without kids – and enjoy craft beer and cocktails. The November theme is superheroes. www.cosi.org

Fantasia

Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

American Idol season three winner Fantasia stops by the Palace Theatre on The Sketchbook tour, featuring special guests Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre. www.fantasiaofficial.com

Bert Kreischer

Nov. 8, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Comedian Bert Kreischer comes to town on his Body Shots world tour for a night of laughing until it hurts. www.bertbertbert.com

Justin Willman

Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Magician and comedian Justin Willman, known for his Netflix show Magic for Humans, comes to create an evening of laughter and mystery. www.capa.com

Opera Columbus presents As One

Nov. 8-10

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Opera Columbus explores the depths of human character through the moving tale of Hannah, a transgender woman coming to terms with the dissonance between herself and the world around her. www.operacolumbus.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Disney’s Frozen Jr.

Nov. 8-17

Park Street Theatre, 512 Park St.

The hit Disney movie Frozen is live on stage, complete with beloved original songs and a few additional tunes for this one-act musical. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Symphony presents Brahms v. Radiohead

Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Steve Hackman brings back his blend of classic composer Brahms and rock band Radiohead for an unforgettable performance. Show features Brahms’ First Symphony as well as Radiohead favorites from its album OK Computer. www.columbussymphony.com

CATCO is Kids presents Annie KIDS

Nov. 9-10

Shedd Theatre, CPAC, 549 Franklin Ave.

Inspired by the comic strip and original Tony Award-winning musical, Annie KIDS follows the iconic protagonist on her first adventure in this delightful children’s musical. www.catco.org

National Veterans Memorial and Museum 5 Mile Run & Walk

Nov. 10, 9 a.m.

Genoa Park, 300 W. Broad St.

Each mile of this race honors every service branch and its members. A portion of the proceeds benefit the nonprofit museum. www.raceroster.com/national-veterans-memorial-museum

Wilco

Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Grammy Award-winning rock band Wilco comes to the Palace Theatre on their Ode To Joy tour. Enjoy live performance of their upcoming album, with support from Deep Sea Diver. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Sunjata Kamalenya

Nov. 10-11

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This family-friendly performance based on The Lion King follows a young boy destined to lead the Mandé people. Enjoy traditional African music and costumes in this one-of-a-kind performance. Nov. 10 is Community Day, which is free to attend, with pre-show arts activities in the Lincoln Ballroom. www.capa.com

The Neighbourhood

Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

EXPRESS LIVE! 405 Neil Ave.

American rock band The Neighbourhood performs innovative and mixed-genre music. www.promowestlive.com

Columbus Funk’n Beer Festival

Nov. 14-15

The Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St.

Kick back with funky tunes, microbrewery beers and a variety of performers in a tribute to Ohio funk. www.liveatthebluestone.com

Columbus Symphony presents Chopin Piano Concerto and Enigma Variations

Nov. 15-16

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Conducted by Rossen Milanov, pianist Fei-Fei explores the works of Mendelssohn, Chopin and the musical mystery of the opening themes in Elgar’s Enigma Variations. www.columbussymphony.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Modigliani Quartet

Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Chamber Music Columbus welcomes the sensational Paris-based Modigliani Quartet. This string ensemble will be performing pieces by Stravinsky, Haydn and Tchaikovsky. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights

Nov. 15-Jan. 5

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

The zoo’s annual Wildlights spectacle is back to add some holiday cheer to your encounter of more than 7,000 animals. www.columbuszoo.org

Conservatory Aglow

Nov. 16-Jan. 5

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

The Franklin Park Conservatory lights up its beautiful displays and landscapes with a dazzling holiday show. Be awed by the conservatory’s horticultural displays enhanced by artful lights, poinsettia plant floods and cheerful colors. www.fpconservatory.org

Broadway in Columbus presents Les Misérables

Nov. 19-24

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Now in its 33rd year, Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables brings Victor Hugo’s story of love, loss and revolution to life through beloved songs and heartbreaking performances. www.columbusbroadway.com

Goo Goo Dolls

Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The Goo Goo Dolls bring classic tunes to the Palace Theatre on the Miracle Pill tour. Accompanied by special guest Beach Slang. www.googoodolls.com

Lincoln Theatre’s Backstage Revue

Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

To celebrate the Lincoln Theatre’s 10th anniversary of its grand reopening, the Backstage at the Lincoln series will showcase talent from local artists who have performed throughout the series and in the theatre’s artist incubation programs. www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Easton’s 21st Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 22, 6:30-9 p.m.

Easton Town Center

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the whole family at Easton Town Center’s annual lighting ceremony. Gather in town square for the arrival of Santa, the lighting of the 56-foot Christmas tree and other surprises that are sure to delight. www.eastontowncenter.com

Nick Offerman

Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Known best for playing Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Nick Offerman is loved also as a stand-up comedian and artist. Offerman will fill the Palace Theatre with laughs as he stops by on the All Rise tour. www.capa.com

Darci Lynne and Friends Live

Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Fourteen-year-old ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne shocked the world with her skills when she won America’s Got Talent. Now she’s making the rounds on tour, bringing her talent across America. www.darcilynne.com

CAPA presents The Second City’s Greatest Hits Vol. 59

Nov. 23, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Founded in 1959, The Second City has made its name as one of the biggest companies in comedy. Now, the next generation of up-and-coming comedians re-imagine The Second City’s greatest hits, from sketches to songs to improv. www.capa.com

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Handel: Messiah

Nov. 23-24

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The talent of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Symphony Chorus join a host of guest vocalists to perform Handel’s moving and spiritual oratorio Messiah. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power!

Nov. 24, 1 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The hit kids’ TV show Wild Kratts comes to life on stage as brothers Chris and Martin Kratt encounter new creatures, work with their on-screen animated Wild Kratts team and defeat a comic villain to save the day for their audience. www.capa.com

McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra presents Voices Past and Present

Nov. 24, 3-4:30 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

The McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra explores the way that past compositions and inspirations influence the present. Come hear the connections between contemporary, classical and romantic composers for a night of memorable music. www.mcconnellarts.org

COSI’s Family Friday Night

Nov. 29, 5 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Enjoy extended hours, lower admission prices and a night of learning at Family Friday Night. General admission includes all permanent exhibitions, so you and your family can get hands-on fun with science. www.cosi.org

CAPA presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This classic holiday play and its beloved characters return to Columbus to spread the Christmas spirit. This event features organist Clark Wilson on the Mighty Morton theater organ, performing seasonal favorite tunes before the play begins and during intermission. www.capa.com