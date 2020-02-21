Picks & Preview | CityScene March 2020

Arnold Sports Festival

March 5-8

Throughout Columbus

With more than 20,000 athletes from 80 nations, this is the nation’s largest sports festival. It features more than 70 sports ranging from equestrian to bodybuilding and includes new events such as pickleball, ax-throwing and body painting. Enter CityScene’s giveaway for FREE tickets to the festival! www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Bryn Du Art Show

March 5-21

Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Rd., Granville

The annual Bryn Du Art Show is a juried exhibition held on a historic Federal-style Granville mansion featuring both professional and amateur artists. www.bryndu.com

Straight Up with Stassi Live

March 5, 8 p.m.

Riffe Center Theater Complex, 77 S. High St.

Join Stassi Schroeder, best known from Vanderpump Rules, and her special guests, Beau Clark and Taylor Strecker, as they talk pop culture, reality TV, celeb gossip, relationships and more. She’s never one to hold back on any topic, so come see her do what she does best – judge. www.stassischroeder.com

CATCO is Kids presents Press Start!

March 6-15

Columbus Performing Art Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

Transport to the bright, pixelated world of classic Nintendo and Sega video games. When the famous characters we know and love run out of lives, they decide to put on a musical fundraiser to help raise gold rings and play on through hilarious and heartfelt musical numbers. But when things go terribly awry, it’s the quiet sidekick Little Mushroom who must find the hero within to help save the day. www.catco.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Peaks of Beauty and Devotion

March 6-7

Ohio Theater, 39 E. State St.

The music of the Austrian romantic composer Anton Bruckner is a powerful, spiritual experience encompassing majestic brass chorales, lyrical beauty and shining climaxes. The mercurial American artist Joshua Roman performs his own evocative Cello Concerto. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents The Peking Acrobats

March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

You’ll be agape during this one-night-only show. Witness the Perking Acrobats as they push the limits of human ability and defy gravity. The show is accompanied by live, traditional Chinese music while the company performs acts including tumbling, juggling, trick-cycling and more. www.capa.com

Columbus Children’s Theater presents The Box Show

March 11-22

Park Street Theatre 512 Park St.

In her family’s new home, a young girl is surrounded by boxes containing all of her belongings. She searches for her favorite toy, but instead finds an imaginary friend. Backed with whimsical music and magical sound effects, the show follows the story of two friends who transform the piles of boxes into an adventure-filled playground. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Broadway in Columbus presents My Fair Lady

March 11-15

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Featuring classic songs “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? www.columbus.broadway.com

× Expand Joan Marcus My Fair Lady

CAPA presents Moonlight and Magnolias

March 11-29

Riffe Center Theater Complex, 77 S. High St.

In this story, 1939 Hollywood is abuzz and legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, Gone with the Wind, because the script doesn’t work. The door is locked, and five days later they complete a blueprint for one of the most beloved films ever made. www.catco.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Speakeasy Hot Jazz

March 12-15

Southern Theater, 21 E. Main St.

Connect with your inner Gatsby as the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, along with jazz trumpeter Tony Glausi and xylophone virtuoso Ian Finkel, conjure the music and mayhem of the roaring twenties. www.jazzartsgroup.org

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

March 14, 7:00 a.m.

Throughout Dublin

All-day festivities include a pancake breakfast, inflation celebration, parade and Blarney Bash, featuring Irish dancing, live music, and the Best Legs in a Kilt contest. www.dublinohiousa.gov

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents ABBA: Big Gay Sing-Along

March 14-15

Lincoln Theater, 769 E. Long St.

Join the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and hostess Virginia West for an outrageously good time sing along to ABBA’s greatest hits. www.columbusgaymenschorus.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents O-H-I-O

March 15, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 W. E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Inspired by the great state of Ohio, the New Albany Symphony Chorus will come front and center in a concert that highlights our roots. The performance features Copland's Old American Songs and the winners of the student concerto competition. www.newalbanysymphony.net

The Bachelor Live On Stage

March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees all the drama, gossip and romance of the TV show in one delightful evening. Previous Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites will host the ultimate fan party, and one eligible hometown bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love. Check out page 8 for a Q&A with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. www.bachelorliveonstage.com

The Price is Right Live

March 20, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The Price Is Right Live gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “come on down” to play classic games just like those on the popular game show. Prizes may include appliances, vacations or even a new car. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Nikki Glaser: Bang It Out

March 20, 7 p.m.

Southern Theater

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs across the country and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy. Turn to page 6 for all the dirty details! www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Jumpin’ and Jiving

March 22, 3 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Come ready to dance to music that’ll make you shake, rattle and roll. Pre-concert activities include a musical craft, instruments to see and play, conducting lessons, musical tattoos, a costume contest, and more. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Rite of Spring

March 27-28

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Featuring Missy Mazzoli, composer in residence with Chicago Symphony, and Cristina Pato’s magnetic stage presence, the revolutionary ballet The Rite of Spring is sure to inspire. The Columbus Symphony showcases the earthy rhythms of the bagpipes. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA Presents Masterchef Junior Live!

March 31, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

MasterChef Junior Live! brings fans and foodies together. The family-friendly stage show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, Q&A sessions and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. www.capa.com