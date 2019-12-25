Picks & Preview | CityScene January/February 2020

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival I: Natasha Returns

Jan. 10-12

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Russian Winter Festival brings back the outstanding Natasha Paremski for three performances that include Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Tchaikovsky’s “Manfred.” Saturday night, join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra after the show in the pavilion for an OYO vodka tasting. www.columbussymphony.com

Broadway Across America presents Jersey Boys

Jan. 10 & 11

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The 2006 Tony Award-winning Best Musical about the Four Seasons comes to Columbus. Jersey Boys shares the story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. columbus.broadway.com

CATCO is Kids presents Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

Jan. 10-26

Shedd Theater, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

The mischievous Cat in the Hat comes to the stage straight from Dr. Seuss’s classic book. Sally and her brother always expect fun adventures from their favorite cat. Anything could happen! www.catco.org

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents PBJ & Jazz with New Basics Brass Band

Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

PBJ & Jazz concerts feature some of Columbus’ finest musicians and ensembles in a family-friendly setting. Tickets to the concerts are $5 per person at the door with a family maximum of $20. Children receive a snack consisting of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice and a cookie. www.jazzartsgroup.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Esther Yoo makes her ProMusica debut with Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, one of the most celebrated works of the violin repertoire. The evening features the early classical of Haydn and the contemporary with Golijov. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Opera Project Columbus presents Die Fledermaus

Jan. 17 & 19

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Set in 19th century Vienna, Die Fledermaus tells the tale of a complicated and confusing plan for revenge. This plan leads to an evening of deception and passion in Johann Strauss’ most celebrated operetta. www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

Columbus Fairytale Ball

Jan. 18

NOAH's Event Venue at New Albany, 175 E. Main St.

Dance with Cinderella, read with Rapunzel and share sweet treats with Tinkerbell. This event is filled with crafts, dancing, singing and more. www.eventbrite.com/columbus-fairytale-ball

CAPA and Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire in Concert

Jan. 18 & 19

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Audiences can rediscover the magic of the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire while the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performs live. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival II: Exotic Masterpieces

Jan. 24 & 25

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Russian composers have always had a special interest in portraying the exoticism of distant lands and delivering an unsurpassed melodic beauty combined with orchestral splendor and virtuosity. The unabridged version of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture will bring the evening to an apotheosis. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Donut Fest: Caffeine and Carbs Edition

Jan. 26

Strongwater Food and Spirits, 401 W. Town St.

Donut miss this deep-fried, sprinkled event. The Columbus Donut Fest brings together donut enthusiasts, bakers, coffee shops and more. www.columbusdonutfest.com

Broadway Across America presents Anastasia

Jan. 28-Feb. 2

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The romantic and adventure-filled new musical will transport you to the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. columbus.broadway.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s 2020 ProMusica Soirée

Feb. 1, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Tony and Grammy -Aaward- winner Renée Elise Goldsberry from Broadway’s Hamilton joins ProMusica for its 2020 Soirée Benefit and Concert. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Dancing with the Stars Live!

Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter featuring fan favorite professional dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style seen on ABC’s hit show, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. www.dwtstour.com

The Lumineers

Feb. 4, 7 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The Lumineers stop by Columbus for their 2020 North American tour. The evening will also feature Mt. Joy and J.S. Ondara. www.schottensteincenter.com

CAPA presents Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries

Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Acclaimed actor, singer and storyteller Mandy Patinkin shares selections from his newest recordings, Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018. These include favorite Broadway hits and classic American tunes. www.mccoycenter.org

BalletMet presents ALICE

Feb. 14-16

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Be the first down the rabbit hole with the world premiere of ALICE, based on the stories of authorby Lewis Carroll. Bursting with colorful sets and charming characters, ALICE is a full-length ballet with intermissions, similar to a book with chapters.that will bring out the childish wonder in anyone. www.balletmet.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Ariel Pocock Quartet

Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Columbus jazz fans can discover an up-and-coming voice during this special Valentine’s Day quartet. Ariel Pocock’s original compositions draw inspiration from Cuban and Brazilian folk music, modern jazz composers such as Brad Mehldau, and songwriters such as Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare

Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Spend your Valentine’s Day with triple-threat singer/pianist/songwriter Tony DeSare as he gives an outstanding tribute to Frank Sinatra. Enjoy hits such as “Come Fly with Me” and “I’ve Got the World on a String.” www.columbussymphony.com

Opera Columbus presents The Barber of Seville

Feb. 14–16

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The classic opera comedy gets an update and is performed in English as The Barber of Seville moves from 1880s Seville, Spain to 1990s Seville, Florida. This production includes a glitter beard contest, a live haircut and drinks served by members of the cast. www.operacolumbus.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Modern Romance

Feb. 20–23

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Bria Skonberg returns to Columbus with to perform with Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for a performance of a mix an evening of great American songbook classics, jazz standards and her own original compositions that showcase her unique, relaxed style. www.jazzartsgroup.org

SAVE THE DATE!

Arnold Sports Festival

March 5-8

Throughout Columbus. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com/usa