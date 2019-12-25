Picks & Preview | CityScene January/February 2020

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival I: Natasha Returns
Jan. 10-12
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The Russian Winter Festival brings back the outstanding Natasha Paremski for three performances that include Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Tchaikovsky’s “Manfred.” Saturday night, join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra after the show in the pavilion for an OYO vodka tasting. www.columbussymphony.com
Broadway Across America presents Jersey Boys
Jan. 10 & 11
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The 2006 Tony Award-winning Best Musical about the Four Seasons comes to Columbus. Jersey Boys shares the story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. columbus.broadway.com
CATCO is Kids presents Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
Jan. 10-26
Shedd Theater, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.
The mischievous Cat in the Hat comes to the stage straight from Dr. Seuss’s classic book. Sally and her brother always expect fun adventures from their favorite cat. Anything could happen! www.catco.org
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents PBJ & Jazz with New Basics Brass Band
Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
PBJ & Jazz concerts feature some of Columbus’ finest musicians and ensembles in a family-friendly setting. Tickets to the concerts are $5 per person at the door with a family maximum of $20. Children receive a snack consisting of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice and a cookie. www.jazzartsgroup.com
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto
Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Esther Yoo makes her ProMusica debut with Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, one of the most celebrated works of the violin repertoire. The evening features the early classical of Haydn and the contemporary with Golijov. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Opera Project Columbus presents Die Fledermaus
Jan. 17 & 19
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Set in 19th century Vienna, Die Fledermaus tells the tale of a complicated and confusing plan for revenge. This plan leads to an evening of deception and passion in Johann Strauss’ most celebrated operetta. www.operaprojectcolumbus.com
Columbus Fairytale Ball
Jan. 18
NOAH's Event Venue at New Albany, 175 E. Main St.
Dance with Cinderella, read with Rapunzel and share sweet treats with Tinkerbell. This event is filled with crafts, dancing, singing and more. www.eventbrite.com/columbus-fairytale-ball
CAPA and Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire in Concert
Jan. 18 & 19
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Audiences can rediscover the magic of the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire while the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performs live. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival II: Exotic Masterpieces
Jan. 24 & 25
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Russian composers have always had a special interest in portraying the exoticism of distant lands and delivering an unsurpassed melodic beauty combined with orchestral splendor and virtuosity. The unabridged version of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture will bring the evening to an apotheosis. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Donut Fest: Caffeine and Carbs Edition
Jan. 26
Strongwater Food and Spirits, 401 W. Town St.
Donut miss this deep-fried, sprinkled event. The Columbus Donut Fest brings together donut enthusiasts, bakers, coffee shops and more. www.columbusdonutfest.com
Broadway Across America presents Anastasia
Jan. 28-Feb. 2
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The romantic and adventure-filled new musical will transport you to the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. columbus.broadway.com
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s 2020 ProMusica Soirée
Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Tony and Grammy -Aaward- winner Renée Elise Goldsberry from Broadway’s Hamilton joins ProMusica for its 2020 Soirée Benefit and Concert. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Dancing with the Stars Live!
Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter featuring fan favorite professional dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style seen on ABC’s hit show, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. www.dwtstour.com
The Lumineers
Feb. 4, 7 p.m.
The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The Lumineers stop by Columbus for their 2020 North American tour. The evening will also feature Mt. Joy and J.S. Ondara. www.schottensteincenter.com
CAPA presents Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries
Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Acclaimed actor, singer and storyteller Mandy Patinkin shares selections from his newest recordings, Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018. These include favorite Broadway hits and classic American tunes. www.mccoycenter.org
BalletMet presents ALICE
Feb. 14-16
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Be the first down the rabbit hole with the world premiere of ALICE, based on the stories of authorby Lewis Carroll. Bursting with colorful sets and charming characters, ALICE is a full-length ballet with intermissions, similar to a book with chapters.that will bring out the childish wonder in anyone. www.balletmet.org
Jazz Arts Group presents Ariel Pocock Quartet
Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Columbus jazz fans can discover an up-and-coming voice during this special Valentine’s Day quartet. Ariel Pocock’s original compositions draw inspiration from Cuban and Brazilian folk music, modern jazz composers such as Brad Mehldau, and songwriters such as Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare
Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Spend your Valentine’s Day with triple-threat singer/pianist/songwriter Tony DeSare as he gives an outstanding tribute to Frank Sinatra. Enjoy hits such as “Come Fly with Me” and “I’ve Got the World on a String.” www.columbussymphony.com
Opera Columbus presents The Barber of Seville
Feb. 14–16
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The classic opera comedy gets an update and is performed in English as The Barber of Seville moves from 1880s Seville, Spain to 1990s Seville, Florida. This production includes a glitter beard contest, a live haircut and drinks served by members of the cast. www.operacolumbus.org
Jazz Arts Group presents Modern Romance
Feb. 20–23
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Bria Skonberg returns to Columbus with to perform with Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for a performance of a mix an evening of great American songbook classics, jazz standards and her own original compositions that showcase her unique, relaxed style. www.jazzartsgroup.org
SAVE THE DATE!
Arnold Sports Festival
March 5-8
Throughout Columbus. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com/usa
Patrick Connolly and Classic Pro