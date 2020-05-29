Picks & Previews | June 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Larry Hamill Dusk 2016 Columbus Arts Festival Dusk 2016 Columbus Arts Festival

HERE’S AN ODE to a few of our favorite June Columbus events that have been canceled or postponed.

COSI Science Festival — CANCELED

Rescheduled for May 5-8, 2021

Columbus Arts Festival — CANCELED

Rescheduled for June 11-13, 2021

Columbus Asian Festival — CANCELED

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival — CANCELED

Rescheduled for June 18-20, 2021

On April 27, Gov. Mike DeWine announced his plan to gradually and safely re-open Ohio. DeWine set two criteria for reopening: tracing and testing. A task force has been set to gather volunteers to conduct traces of the virus over long periods of time. Additionally, testing will be ramped up. Projections were for 22,000 daily tests by May 27.

All companies that are able to open must follow these guidelines:

• Require face masks or covering for all employees; recommend for clients and customers.

• Conduct daily health assessments of employees and employers.

• Clean and sanitize workplace often.

• Maintain good hygiene, social distancing and hand washing.

• Maintain social distancing practices of six feet between people.

Are the parks safe?

While the weather is warm, we all want to flock to our favorite Columbus parks and trails. But is it safe? How can we possibly avoid each other in a public space?

The CDC gives the “dos” and “donts” of park visits.

Do

• Visit parks that are close to home

• Prepare before your visit by checking with the park to be sure you know which areas or services are open

• Stay at least six feet away from others

Don’t

• Visit parks if you are sick or recently exposed to COVID-19

• Visit crowded parks• Use playgrounds

• Participate in organized activities or sports

A message from Columbus Metropolitan Library CEO Patrick Losinksi

“Thank you for the support you've shown us during this global crisis. With the safety of our customers and staff our top concern, we continue to keep a close eye on the news coming out of the governor's office, as well as guidelines from local, state and national health officials as this pandemic continues to evolve.

As part of our ongoing planning, were coordinating with public libraries around the country to share best practices and ways we can better serve you. (We recently) announced a unique partnership with Battelle and OCLC, two industry-leading institutions in central Ohio, to learn more about how long the COVID-19 coronavirus lives on different types of library materials. The work we do here will have far-reaching implications for public libraries around the state, country and even the world, ensuring that the vital services libraries provide to communities can resume in a way that is safe for everyone.”

*Editor's Note-As of May 20, plans were underway to reopen several library locations. Please visit www.columbuslibrary.org for the most recent updates and openings.