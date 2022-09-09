Picks and Previews | September/October 2022

Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

Sept. 2, 16, 30; Oct. 14, 28; 4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

In the heart of Grove City, food trucks and participating local businesses share their popular foods and shopping specials with attendees.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Greek Festival

Sept. 2-Sept. 5

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

The 49th annual Greek Festival embraces Greek culture and heritage through cathedral tours, authentic Greek cuisine, music and dancing.

www.columbusgreekfestival.com

Rhythm on the River: An Evening of Dance with BalletMet

Sept. 2, 8-10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park 223 S. Civic Center Dr.

The Rhythm on the River series concludes with an evening of dance performances by BalletMet. Iron Grill BBQ, Ninja Bowl and Sweet Tooth Ice Cream will be on site as well.

www.sciotomile.com

Short North Gallery Hop

Sept. 3, Oct. 1, 4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

The monthly Short North Gallery Hop showcases new exhibitions as well as local food and vendors from around the city.

www.shortnorth.org

Eric Clapton

Sept. 8, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Expect a wonderful night as Eric Clapton’s guitar gently weeps (and maybe even rocks) at the Schottenstein Center. His touring show features special guest Jimmie Vaughan. A portion of each ticket will go toward the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum.

www.schottensteincenter.com

934 Fest

Sept. 9-11

934 Gallery, 934 Cleveland Ave.

The seventh annual 934 Fest includes a gallery reveal, local music, an interactive kids’ area, a pawn shop and food trucks.

www.934fest.com

PBJ & Jazz Big Band

Sept. 10, Noon

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

The PBJ & Jazz Big Band closes out this summer concert series with tunes at the Topiary Park.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Moonlight Market

Sept. 10 & Oct. 8, 5-10:30 p.m.

Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District

Take a nighttime stroll to peruse local vendors, try different foods and listen to live music. Enjoy the relaxing city nightlife while viewing various locally-crafted goods and treats.

www.marketsatpearl.org

Patriot Day Ceremony

Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St.

The museum will honor all those who lost their lives on 9/11 on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack.

www.nationalvmm.org

BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 15-Oct. 2

Across Central Ohio

The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio presents the largest showcase of new homes in the area. The Parade features homes in various sizes, styles and prices in communities throughout central Ohio.

www.biaparade.com

Night of Chocolate

Sept. 16

Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Rd.

This fundraising event for the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio features a five-course dinner with complementary wines and, of course, decadent chocolates.

www.cancersupportohio.org

Columbus Oktoberfest

Sept. 9-11

Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th St.

German culture comes to Columbus for Oktoberfest. Enjoy food and drink from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, Mozart’s, Kinder Haus and others. The festival also hosts a marktplatz, kinderplatz, four-mile run/walk and plenty more.

www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Columbus Women & Girls’ Fest

Sept. 17, Noon-8:30 p.m.

MPACC Box Park, 925 Mt. Vernon Ave.

This festival celebrates women and girl leaders and creators through entertainment and education. Food and activities will be provided, in addition to performances and presentations by local women and girls.

www.edforfreedom.org

47th Annual Short North Tour of Homes & Gardens

Sept. 17-18

Short North Arts District

This year’s tour is back in full swing featuring the diverse and extraordinary range of home styles that define the eclectic character of the Short North! From grand, historic to sleek and modern up with a twist of industrial chic, creative collectors and reimagined renovations sure to inspire. The outdoor living areas of the homes on tour include lush gardens, serene settings, poolside living and more.

www.shortnorthcivic.org

Ben Platt

Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt stops in Columbus for his “Reverie Tour.” The Dear Evan Hansen star is joined on tour by Aly and A.J.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Coffee Festival

Sept. 24-25

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave.

Coffee lovers can get their caffeine fix at the Columbus Coffee Festival, where coffee vendors showcase their best roasts, blends and coffee-related treats.

www.columbuscoffeefest.com

Jurassic World Live Tour

Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The dinosaurs from Jurassic World are bigger than ever in this action-packed stage version of the iconic franchise. The production features numerous life-sized animatronic dinosaurs for all to admire.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Symphony presents Carmina Burana

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Featuring a full orchestra, the Columbus Symphony Chorus and the Columbus Children’s Choir, the Columbus Symphony brings this scandalous composition to its full stature.

www.columbussymphony.com

Old-Time Harvest Day

Oct. 2, Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village, Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Rd., Grove City

Take a trip back in time with the old-time harvest day festivities, celebrating the start of the fall season the way Ohioans did in the 1800s.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Columbus Italian Festival

Oct. 3-9

St. John the Baptist, 168 E. Lincoln St.

Celebrate Italian culture with cuisine, music, a parade and other family-friendly events.

www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Broadway Across America presents Hamilton

Oct. 4-23

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The smash success hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton returns to Columbus this October. Don’t throw away your shot to see this modern historical classic.

www.capa.com

ProMusica Columbus presents Beethoven 5

Oct. 8-9

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica’s 2022-23 season opens with Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, one of the most famous musical pieces ever written. Kian Soltani will perform on cello with David Danzmayr as conductor.

www.promusicacolumbus.org

The Who

Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The Who bring the British invasion to Columbus on the Who Hits Back! tour. Expect the band to perform hits such as “Baby O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Pinball Wizard.” Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies opens.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show

Oct. 13-30

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

Come do the time warp again with the Short North Stage’s rendition of The Rocky Horror Show. Audience participation is expected for this cult classic full of gothic costumes and eccentric musical numbers.

www.shortnorthstage.org

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 14-30, Fridays through Sundays

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume for a day of fun at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Boo at the Zoo is a not-so-scary holiday event perfect for younger kids.

www.columbuszoo.org

Fall Safari at The Wilds

Oct. 14, 4-8:30 p.m.

The Wilds, 14000 International Rd., Cumberland

Take an interactive tour through The Wilds ending with a dinner featuring remarks from The Wilds’ Vice President Dr. Jan Ramer.

www.columbuszoo.org

Halloween Hop

Oct. 15

Columbus Speech & Hearing, 510 E. North Broadway

For children with special needs, traditional Halloween celebrations may be difficult. The Halloween Hop provides an inclusive experience for all children to celebrate Halloween.

www.columbusspeech.org