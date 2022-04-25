Picks and Previews | May/June 2022

Short North Stage presents Spring Awakening

May 5-29

Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.

An angsty rock musical takes a look at the challenges of adolescent lovers in strict 19th-century German society.

www.shortnorthstage.org

CAPA presents Johnny Mathis

May 5, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The legendary crooner brings his jazz and pop stylings to Columbus. He likely won’t get through all of his 73 Billboard chart hits, but expect a number of classics.

www.capa.com

CAPA presents Professor Brian Cox – Horizons

May 7, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Physicist Brian Cox takes attendees on a cinematic, immersive experience looking at how we came to be and what we can become.

www.capa.com

Wonderball

May 13, 8 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

A celebration of creativity at Columbus Museum of Art.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven 9

May 13-14, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Columbus Symphony performs Beethoven’s grand Symphony No. 9, which celebrates the universal ideas of fellowship, humility, forgiveness and optimism.

www.columbussymphony.com

CATCO presents Prima Donna

Through May 15

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

A contemporary play created from CATCO’s New Works Festival, Prima Donna explores the cost of revenge and deftly deconstructs the difference between a person and their persona.

www.catco.org

The Cooper-Bing Competition

May 15, 3 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This internationally recognized vocal competition celebrates young, emerging artists.

www.operacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Neil Gaiman

May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The award-winning author and storyteller known for The Graveyard Book, Coraline, The Sandman comic series and much more visits Columbus to speak about stories and craft.

www.capa.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Wicked

May 18-June 5

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This classic musical looks at what happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrived.

www.capa.com

BalletMet presents Director’s Choice: A Collection of Short Ballets

May 20-28

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

A variety of ballets take place all in one performance.

www.balletmet.org

Art and Empathy Talks

May 21, 11 a.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The program presents a conversation series about finding ourselves within each other through storytelling and documentations.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Tori Amos

May 21

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The classically trained singer-songwriter and pianist made a name for herself in the ’90s with critically acclaimed alternative hits, including “Cornflake Girl” and “Silent All These Years.” Amos is touring in support of recent album Ocean to Ocean.

www.toriamos.com

2022 Memorial Tournament

May 30-June 5

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

Founded by golf icon Jack Nicklaus, this tournament has brought the PGA tour to central Ohio since 1976.

www.thememorialtournament.com

Opera Columbus presents La traviata

June 3-5

Residence Inn by Marriott Columbus Downtown, 36 E. Gay St.

This innovative take on Giuseppe Verdi’s tragedy immerses the audience in the life of Violetta as guests move throughout the hotel to witness the different acts of the opera.

www.operacolumbus.org

Chris Rock

June 7, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Chris Rock is known for work as a stand-up comedian and character actor, with roles ranging from Saturday Night Live and Everybody Hates Chris to The Bee Movie and Grown Ups.

www.chrisrock.com

The Masked Singer National Tour

June 8, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Natasha Bedingfield hosts the live production of this popular TV show. A mystery celebrity will be unmasked at each stop of the tour.

www.themaskedsingertour.com

Short North Stage presents Surviving the Moonlight

June 9-26

Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.

A musical fable about the hopes and dreams of life on the stage.

www.shortnorthstage.org

Columbus Arts Festival

June 10-12

Downtown riverfront in the Scioto Mile

The 60th annual event brings both local and national artists to Columbus in addition to demonstrations, performing arts, food vendors and more.

www.columbusartsfestival.org

Rose Run Fest – Summer in Vienna

June 13-18

Throughout New Albany

A collaboration between the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and a number of arts and cultural organizations, this week of events brings Viennese culture to central Ohio, culminating in a New Albany Symphony performance.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Morgan Gold Cup Horse Show

June 15-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center Coliseum, 716 E. 17th Ave.

The annual Morgan Gold Cup Horse Show presents the American Morgan Horse Association Region 3 Championship.

www.ohioexpocenter.com

Grove City Wine & Arts Festival

June 17-18

Grove City Historic Town Center

The festival, sponsored by the Heart of Grove City, has repeatedly drawn 30,000 wine and art enthusiasts from all over Ohio and beyond. Now in its eighth year, attendees can enjoy fine food and drink pairings from over 20 Ohio wineries.

www.heartofgrovecity.org/wine-and-arts-festival

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

June 17 (5-11 p.m.), 18 (2-11 p.m.), 19 (12-5 p.m.)

Creekside District, Gahanna, Ohio

A three-day cultural celebration of music on three stages, food and regional artisans.

www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Worthington Arts Festival

June 18-19

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

One of central Ohio's premier fine arts and fine crafts shows, and ranked as one of the top 200 arts festivals in the nation, the festival is hosted by the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington.

www.worthingtonartsfestival.com

CAPA presents Welcome to Night Vale

June 22, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This podcast, hosted by Cecil Baldwin, takes the format of community updates from the small but eerie town of Night Vale, full of secrets, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures and cultural events.

www.capa.com

Art and Empathy Talks

June 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

A conversation series about finding ourselves within each other through storytelling and documentations.

www.columbusmuseum.org