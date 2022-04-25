Picks and Previews | May/June 2022

Short North Stage presents Spring Awakening
May 5-29
Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.
An angsty rock musical takes a look at the challenges of adolescent lovers in strict 19th-century German society.
CAPA presents Johnny Mathis
May 5, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The legendary crooner brings his jazz and pop stylings to Columbus. He likely won’t get through all of his 73 Billboard chart hits, but expect a number of classics.
CAPA presents Professor Brian Cox – Horizons
May 7, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Physicist Brian Cox takes attendees on a cinematic, immersive experience looking at how we came to be and what we can become.
Wonderball
May 13, 8 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
A celebration of creativity at Columbus Museum of Art.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven 9
May 13-14, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The Columbus Symphony performs Beethoven’s grand Symphony No. 9, which celebrates the universal ideas of fellowship, humility, forgiveness and optimism.
CATCO presents Prima Donna
Through May 15
Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
A contemporary play created from CATCO’s New Works Festival, Prima Donna explores the cost of revenge and deftly deconstructs the difference between a person and their persona.
The Cooper-Bing Competition
May 15, 3 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
This internationally recognized vocal competition celebrates young, emerging artists.
CAPA presents Neil Gaiman
May 18, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The award-winning author and storyteller known for The Graveyard Book, Coraline, The Sandman comic series and much more visits Columbus to speak about stories and craft.
Broadway in Columbus presents Wicked
May 18-June 5
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This classic musical looks at what happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrived.
BalletMet presents Director’s Choice: A Collection of Short Ballets
May 20-28
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
A variety of ballets take place all in one performance.
Art and Empathy Talks
May 21, 11 a.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
The program presents a conversation series about finding ourselves within each other through storytelling and documentations.
Tori Amos
May 21
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The classically trained singer-songwriter and pianist made a name for herself in the ’90s with critically acclaimed alternative hits, including “Cornflake Girl” and “Silent All These Years.” Amos is touring in support of recent album Ocean to Ocean.
2022 Memorial Tournament
May 30-June 5
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin
Founded by golf icon Jack Nicklaus, this tournament has brought the PGA tour to central Ohio since 1976.
Opera Columbus presents La traviata
June 3-5
Residence Inn by Marriott Columbus Downtown, 36 E. Gay St.
This innovative take on Giuseppe Verdi’s tragedy immerses the audience in the life of Violetta as guests move throughout the hotel to witness the different acts of the opera.
Chris Rock
June 7, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Chris Rock is known for work as a stand-up comedian and character actor, with roles ranging from Saturday Night Live and Everybody Hates Chris to The Bee Movie and Grown Ups.
The Masked Singer National Tour
June 8, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Natasha Bedingfield hosts the live production of this popular TV show. A mystery celebrity will be unmasked at each stop of the tour.
Short North Stage presents Surviving the Moonlight
June 9-26
Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.
A musical fable about the hopes and dreams of life on the stage.
Columbus Arts Festival
June 10-12
Downtown riverfront in the Scioto Mile
The 60th annual event brings both local and national artists to Columbus in addition to demonstrations, performing arts, food vendors and more.
Rose Run Fest – Summer in Vienna
June 13-18
Throughout New Albany
A collaboration between the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and a number of arts and cultural organizations, this week of events brings Viennese culture to central Ohio, culminating in a New Albany Symphony performance.
Morgan Gold Cup Horse Show
June 15-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center Coliseum, 716 E. 17th Ave.
The annual Morgan Gold Cup Horse Show presents the American Morgan Horse Association Region 3 Championship.
Grove City Wine & Arts Festival
June 17-18
Grove City Historic Town Center
The festival, sponsored by the Heart of Grove City, has repeatedly drawn 30,000 wine and art enthusiasts from all over Ohio and beyond. Now in its eighth year, attendees can enjoy fine food and drink pairings from over 20 Ohio wineries.
www.heartofgrovecity.org/wine-and-arts-festival
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
June 17 (5-11 p.m.), 18 (2-11 p.m.), 19 (12-5 p.m.)
Creekside District, Gahanna, Ohio
A three-day cultural celebration of music on three stages, food and regional artisans.
Worthington Arts Festival
June 18-19
Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.
One of central Ohio's premier fine arts and fine crafts shows, and ranked as one of the top 200 arts festivals in the nation, the festival is hosted by the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington.
www.worthingtonartsfestival.com
CAPA presents Welcome to Night Vale
June 22, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
This podcast, hosted by Cecil Baldwin, takes the format of community updates from the small but eerie town of Night Vale, full of secrets, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures and cultural events.
Art and Empathy Talks
June 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
A conversation series about finding ourselves within each other through storytelling and documentations.