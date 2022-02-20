Picks and Previews | March/April 2022

CAPA presents Postmodern Jukebox

March 1, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This concert features the musical collective performing modern pop hits in the jazz and swing styles of the roaring ’20s.

www.capa.com

Arnold Sports Festival

March 3-6

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

The Arnold Sports Festival is back with the Arnold Expo, IFBB Pro League events, the Arnold Strongman Classic, the Arnold Amateur Strongman World Championships and much more.

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

CATCO presents Luchadora!

Through March 6

The Van Fleet Theater, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

This kid-friendly show is set in the world of lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) and will feature themes of heritage, family bonds, being true to oneself, mystery and breaking gender barriers.

www.catco.org

March Gallery Hop

March 5, 3 p.m.

Short North Arts District

See art for sale from local galleries and products from local retailers while enjoying local restaurants and performances.

www.shortnorth.org

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

March 4-6

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This classic tale will be performed by the Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, an organization of women committed to raising funds for the hospital’s Hospice and Palliative Care Program.

www.capa.com

CAPA presents Little Feat

March 4, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Little Feat performs songs from its album Waiting for Columbus. Ida Mae opens. VIP soundcheck experience package and VIP ticket/merch packages are available.

www.capa.com

Ohio Falun Dafa Association presents Shen Yun

March 5-6

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Audiences are invited to experience the culture of ancient China through dance, costumes, music and visuals.

www.shenyun.com

Art Book Club: The Dig

March 10, 7-8 p.m.; March 12, 11 a.m.-noon

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Dig, by John Preston, is a historical fiction adventure that tells the story of a priceless buried treasure discovered in England on the eve of World War II.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Jazz Arts Group presents The Rolling Stones Project

March 10-13

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Two Rolling Stones backup band members, saxophonist Tim Reis and vocalist Bernard Fowler, perform Stones songs with a jazz twist.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

CAPA presents Todd Snider

March 10, 8 p.m.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

Americana artist Todd Snider performs music from his 18-album discography, as well as new songs from his 2021 album First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.

www.capa.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

March 11-12

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St

Beautiful tells the story of how Brooklyn native Carole King fought adversity to become a chart-topping pop star.

www.capa.com

Short North Stage presents Little Shop of Horrors

March 17-April 17

Garden Theater, Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

The cult classic musical-comedy features puppetry and hit songs including “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row” and “Somewhere That’s Green.”

www.capa.com

CAPA presents Alton Brown Live

March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This culinary variety show features cooking demos, comedy, music, science and an opportunity for volunteer participation from the audience.

www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Liszet’s “Dante” Symphony

March 18-19, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This symphony takes inspiration from Dante’s The Divine Comedy and features the women of the Columbus Symphony Chorus.

www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

March 19, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Rain performs favorites from The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album.

www.capa.com

Live Nation presents Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Founding Grateful Dead member Bobby Weir performs with the Wolf Bros backed by string and brass quintet The Wolfpack.

www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Benny Green & Joel Frahm

March 24, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

New York jazz scene pianist and composer Benny Green, best known for performing with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, and saxophonist Joel Frahm perform an evening of duets, solos and jazz standards.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Shubert’s Symphony No. 9 The Great

March 25-26, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Fast-rising stars Carolyn Kuan and Vijay Venkatesh perform with the orchestra for a program of inspiring romantic pieces.

www.columbussymphony.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Ying Quartet

March 26, 4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Ying Quartet – violist Phillip Ying, violinists Robin Scott and Janet Ying, and cellist David Ying – showcases a concert of classical music pieces accompanied by PUSH Physical Theatre.

www.chambermusiccolumbus.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Pretty Woman: The Musical

March 29-April 3

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Pretty Woman features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

www.capa.com

CAPA presents Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert

April 2, 2 and 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The fifth Harry Potter movie is presented in HD on a giant screen accompanied by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

www.capa.com

April Gallery Hop

April 2, 3 p.m.

Short North Arts District

See art for sale from local galleries and products from local retailers while enjoying local restaurants and performances.

www.shortnorth.org

CAPA presents Black Violin

April 8, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Classically trained string musicians Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) perform with guests DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes to overcome stereotypes and encourage people of all backgrounds to break down cultural barriers.

www.capa.com

BalletMet presents Cinderella

April 8-10

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

BalletMet’s Cinderella is a family-friendly show with unique sets and costumes, dance and comedic moments.

www.balletmet.org

Celtic on Tour LLC presents Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland

April 9, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Traditional Irish folk group Celtic Woman is touring in support of its newest album.

www.capa.com

Elton John

April 12, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Legendary rock musician Elton John brings his farewell tour to Columbus.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Sinatra!

April 14-17

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Jazz musician Tony DeSare performs classic songs by Ol’ Blue Eyes himself.

www.jazzartsgroup.com

CAPA presents Triveni – Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath, & Jayanthi Kumaresh

April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh join forces for an original concert celebrating Indian music and culture.

www.capa.com

Chris Stapleton

April 21, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Country music star Chris Stapleton performs with opening artists Yola and Margo Price.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Bach: St. John’s Passion

April 22-23

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for its performance of the inspiring yet controversial work of Bach’s St. John’s Passion.

www.columbussymphony.com

Cardinal Cluster Dog Show

April 22-24

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The show features approximately 2,000 dogs each day, representing more than 150 breeds, from all over the United States and Canada.

www.ohioexpocenter.com

CATCO presents Prima Donna

April 28-May 15

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

Prima Donna chronicles the adventures across Europe of opera star – and Sherlock Holmes foil – Irene Adler. The play features themes of scandal, revenge, and the difference between a person and their persona.

www.catco.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Joanna Plays Britten

April 29-30

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s own concertmaster and violinist, Joanna Frankel, performs Benjamin Britten’s Violin Concerto and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10.

www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA Classic Albums Live: AC/DC’s Back in Back

April 29, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Classic Album’s Live performs AC/DC’s 25-time platinum album in its entirety, including “Hell’s Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Shoot to Thrill.”

www.capa.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Brentano String Quartet

April 30, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Brentano String Quartet, with Dawn Upshaw, performs Purcell’s Dido’s Lament and other baroque works, as well as and Melinda Wagner’s new work for soprano and string quartet.

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Journey

April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Classic rock standby Journey takes the stage. Toto (“Africa,” “Hold the Line”) opens.

www.schottensteincenter.com

CAPA presents David Spade: Catch Me Inside

April 30, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Comedian and actor David Spade comes to Columbus for a stand-up comedy show.

www.capa.com