Picks and Previews | March/April 2022

CAPA presents Postmodern Jukebox
March 1, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
This concert features the musical collective performing modern pop hits in the jazz and swing styles of the roaring ’20s.
Arnold Sports Festival
March 3-6
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.
The Arnold Sports Festival is back with the Arnold Expo, IFBB Pro League events, the Arnold Strongman Classic, the Arnold Amateur Strongman World Championships and much more.
CATCO presents Luchadora!
Through March 6
The Van Fleet Theater, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.
This kid-friendly show is set in the world of lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) and will feature themes of heritage, family bonds, being true to oneself, mystery and breaking gender barriers.
March Gallery Hop
March 5, 3 p.m.
Short North Arts District
See art for sale from local galleries and products from local retailers while enjoying local restaurants and performances.
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
March 4-6
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
This classic tale will be performed by the Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, an organization of women committed to raising funds for the hospital’s Hospice and Palliative Care Program.
CAPA presents Little Feat
March 4, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Little Feat performs songs from its album Waiting for Columbus. Ida Mae opens. VIP soundcheck experience package and VIP ticket/merch packages are available.
Ohio Falun Dafa Association presents Shen Yun
March 5-6
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Audiences are invited to experience the culture of ancient China through dance, costumes, music and visuals.
Art Book Club: The Dig
March 10, 7-8 p.m.; March 12, 11 a.m.-noon
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
The Dig, by John Preston, is a historical fiction adventure that tells the story of a priceless buried treasure discovered in England on the eve of World War II.
Jazz Arts Group presents The Rolling Stones Project
March 10-13
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Two Rolling Stones backup band members, saxophonist Tim Reis and vocalist Bernard Fowler, perform Stones songs with a jazz twist.
CAPA presents Todd Snider
March 10, 8 p.m.
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
Americana artist Todd Snider performs music from his 18-album discography, as well as new songs from his 2021 album First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.
Broadway in Columbus presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
March 11-12
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St
Beautiful tells the story of how Brooklyn native Carole King fought adversity to become a chart-topping pop star.
Short North Stage presents Little Shop of Horrors
March 17-April 17
Garden Theater, Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.
The cult classic musical-comedy features puppetry and hit songs including “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row” and “Somewhere That’s Green.”
CAPA presents Alton Brown Live
March 18, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
This culinary variety show features cooking demos, comedy, music, science and an opportunity for volunteer participation from the audience.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Liszet’s “Dante” Symphony
March 18-19, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This symphony takes inspiration from Dante’s The Divine Comedy and features the women of the Columbus Symphony Chorus.
CAPA presents Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles
March 19, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Rain performs favorites from The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album.
Live Nation presents Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros
March 21, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Founding Grateful Dead member Bobby Weir performs with the Wolf Bros backed by string and brass quintet The Wolfpack.
Jazz Arts Group presents Benny Green & Joel Frahm
March 24, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
New York jazz scene pianist and composer Benny Green, best known for performing with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, and saxophonist Joel Frahm perform an evening of duets, solos and jazz standards.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Shubert’s Symphony No. 9 The Great
March 25-26, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Fast-rising stars Carolyn Kuan and Vijay Venkatesh perform with the orchestra for a program of inspiring romantic pieces.
Chamber Music Columbus presents Ying Quartet
March 26, 4 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The Ying Quartet – violist Phillip Ying, violinists Robin Scott and Janet Ying, and cellist David Ying – showcases a concert of classical music pieces accompanied by PUSH Physical Theatre.
Broadway in Columbus presents Pretty Woman: The Musical
March 29-April 3
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Pretty Woman features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.
CAPA presents Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert
April 2, 2 and 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The fifth Harry Potter movie is presented in HD on a giant screen accompanied by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.
April Gallery Hop
April 2, 3 p.m.
Short North Arts District
See art for sale from local galleries and products from local retailers while enjoying local restaurants and performances.
CAPA presents Black Violin
April 8, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Classically trained string musicians Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) perform with guests DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes to overcome stereotypes and encourage people of all backgrounds to break down cultural barriers.
BalletMet presents Cinderella
April 8-10
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
BalletMet’s Cinderella is a family-friendly show with unique sets and costumes, dance and comedic moments.
Celtic on Tour LLC presents Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland
April 9, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Traditional Irish folk group Celtic Woman is touring in support of its newest album.
Elton John
April 12, 8 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Legendary rock musician Elton John brings his farewell tour to Columbus.
Jazz Arts Group presents Sinatra!
April 14-17
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Jazz musician Tony DeSare performs classic songs by Ol’ Blue Eyes himself.
CAPA presents Triveni – Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath, & Jayanthi Kumaresh
April 19, 7:30 p.m.
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh join forces for an original concert celebrating Indian music and culture.
Chris Stapleton
April 21, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Country music star Chris Stapleton performs with opening artists Yola and Margo Price.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Bach: St. John’s Passion
April 22-23
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for its performance of the inspiring yet controversial work of Bach’s St. John’s Passion.
Cardinal Cluster Dog Show
April 22-24
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
The show features approximately 2,000 dogs each day, representing more than 150 breeds, from all over the United States and Canada.
CATCO presents Prima Donna
April 28-May 15
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
Prima Donna chronicles the adventures across Europe of opera star – and Sherlock Holmes foil – Irene Adler. The play features themes of scandal, revenge, and the difference between a person and their persona.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Joanna Plays Britten
April 29-30
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s own concertmaster and violinist, Joanna Frankel, performs Benjamin Britten’s Violin Concerto and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10.
CAPA Classic Albums Live: AC/DC’s Back in Back
April 29, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Classic Album’s Live performs AC/DC’s 25-time platinum album in its entirety, including “Hell’s Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Shoot to Thrill.”
Chamber Music Columbus presents Brentano String Quartet
April 30, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The Brentano String Quartet, with Dawn Upshaw, performs Purcell’s Dido’s Lament and other baroque works, as well as and Melinda Wagner’s new work for soprano and string quartet.
Journey
April 30, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Classic rock standby Journey takes the stage. Toto (“Africa,” “Hold the Line”) opens.
CAPA presents David Spade: Catch Me Inside
April 30, 7 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Comedian and actor David Spade comes to Columbus for a stand-up comedy show.