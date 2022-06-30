Picks and Previews | July/August 2022

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes

Through Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

This world-class exhibit presents original costumes, props and never-before-seen artifacts from the Marvel universe.

www.cosi.org

BAM Thursdays

Through Sept. 29, 5-9 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Every Thursday brings the bar, art and music to the Columbus Museum of Art. General admission tickets are $5.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Red, White & BOOM!

July 1, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Downtown Columbus

The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest features a parade, festival and live music. Fireworks launch from Genoa Park at 10 p.m.

www.redwhiteandboom.org

Picnic With the Pops: Patriotic Pops

July 2, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The Columbus Symphony celebrates the Fourth of July and composer John Williams’ 90th birthday. Featuring music from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and more, this event is a patriotic celebration you won’t want to miss.

www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Symphony presents Rossen Conducts Haydn

July 8, 7:30 p.m.

Vineyard Community Center, 6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville

Director of the Columbus Symphony Rossen Milanov conducts this performance of Haydn’s Symphony No. 99.

www.columbussymphony.com

New Albany Youth Theatre presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical JR.

July 8-10

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Experience this classic Roald Dahl story as it takes to the stage, adapted from the 1996 film of the same name.

www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org

Picnic With the Pops: Landslide – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac

July 9, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

A complete rock band joins the Columbus Symphony for a night of smash hits including “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” “The Chain” and, of course, “Landslide.”

www.columbussymphony.com

Sheryl Crow

July 10

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The Grammy-award winning singer performs music from her 10 studio albums. Expect hits such as “If It Makes You Happy,” “All I Wanna Do” and “Soak up the Sun.” Keb’Mo’ and Southern Avenue open.

www.columbuscommons.org

Tacos and Tequila

July 16, 1-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

This event offers higher-end tequila tasting and a variety of food options, with an emphasis on tacos. For those less interested in tequila, Grove City Brewing Company will serve hand-crafted beers.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Picnic With the Pops: Christopher Cross

July 16, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

This singer-songwriter from the ’70s and ’80s is known for hits such as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (The Best That You Can Do).” The Columbus Symphony will complement his adult contemporary style.

www.columbussymphony.com

Franklin County Fair

July 18-24

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard

Rides, games, petting zoos, music and more! This classic fair is fun for all.

www.fcfair.org

Lancaster Festival

July 21-30

Throughout Lancaster

Across 10 days, this central Ohio favorite celebrates music and the arts. Rick Springfield and Lady A headline, in addition to family-friendly events and activities throughout the festival.

www.lancasterfestival.org

Columbus Symphony presents Strings of the Columbus Symphony

July 21, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 Third St., New Albany

The Columbus Symphony performs a range of classical music, including work composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Felix Mendelssohn.

www.columbussymphony.com

Short North Stage presents Rock of Ages

July 21-Aug. 14

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

This musical contains classic rock songs from bands such as Styx, Journey and Bon Jovi – all soundtracking dreams of making it big in Los Angeles.

www.shortnorthstage.org

Jazz & Rib Fest

July 22-24

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Presented by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, this event offers barbecue ribs and music festivities. Performers include Robert Glasper, Boney James and Lalah Hathaway.

www.hotribscooljazz.org

Buckeye Country Superfest

July 23

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Country artists such as Luke Combs, Cody Jinks and Zach Bryan will perform at this annual festival.

www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com

Picnic With the Pops: Windborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones

July 23, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The Columbus Symphony presents an orchestral rock symphony with a full rock band and lead vocalist MiG Ayesa delivering the greatest hits of the Rolling Stones including “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Honky Tonk Woman” and “Angie.”

www.columbussymphony.com

Ohio State Fair

July 27-Aug. 7

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

This state fair has been a Columbus tradition since 1850, featuring rides, food, music, magicians, animals and more.

www.ohiostatefair.com

Picnic With the Pops: The Ohio State University Marching Band

July 29-30

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

“The Best Damn Band in the Land” plays at Columbus Commons, along with the Columbus Symphony and fireworks.

www.columbussymphony.com

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 5-7

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

The Dublin Irish Festival is coming home to Coffman Park! Celebrate 35 years of great food, shopping and epic Irish entertainment.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Roger Waters

Aug. 10

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The co-founder of Pink Floyd brings his over-the-top live performance to Columbus. He’s labeled this his “first farewell tour.”

www.nationwidearena.com

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

August 10, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 Broad St.

This big band carries on the music of the iconic trombonist. First formed in 1956, the group continues with its distinct jazz sound.

www.glennmillerorchestra.com

Craft Distilleries Festival

August 13, 1-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center, 3359 Park St., Grove City

Expanding Grove City’s popular Bourbon Tasting, this event now includes a wider range of offerings from craft distillers.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Ohio Vintage Fest

August 20, noon-6 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, Lausche Building, 717 E. 17th Ave.

This vintage clothing market features more than 70 vendors from central Ohio and surrounding areas.

www.ohioexpocenter.com