Picks and Previews | January/February 2022

Conservatory Aglow

Through Jan. 9, 5-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Come out to experience the Conservatory’s festive transformation. The gardens are illuminated by thousands of lights to celebrate the holiday season. www.fpconservatory.org

Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources

Through Feb. 6

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Get an extensive behind the scenes look at the inspiration behind Van Gogh’s works, including paintings by iconic impressionists, post-impressionists and Japanese printmakers. www.columbusmuseum.org

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin I

Jan. 6, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

A concert series based in Toronto, Classic Albums Live performs rock albums in their entirety. The group is stopping in Columbus to perform Led Zeppelin’s debut album, including megahits “Dazed and Confused” and “Communication Breakdown.” www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival I

Jan. 7-8

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Come out for the seventh annual Russian Winter Festival, featuring Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring and the talents of the Columbus Symphony musicians. www.columbussymphony.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Cats

Jan. 11-16

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Winner of seven Tony Awards, the record-breaking musical is coming to Columbus. The score, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber of musical theater classics such as The Phantom of the Opera and School of Rock, provides guests with songs to immerse them into the musical’s feline world. www.capa.com

Best of Hayley Gallery Artist Opening

Jan. 15, 5-9 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., New Albany

Each month, Hayley Gallery welcomes a new artist’s exhibit into its space. The Best of Hayley Gallery Artist Opening celebrates the work of all of the gallery’s artists. www.localohioart.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival II

Jan. 21-23

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

With an emphasis on exotic masterpieces, the symphony concert features the music of Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff as well as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. www.columbussymphony.com

CATCO presents School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

Jan. 27-Feb. 13

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Based on the iconic 2004 movie Mean Girls, this play delves into a different perspective of the social life of teenage girls. Set in a school in Ghana, the witty production strives to show the challenges teenage girls confront. www.catco.org

Broadway in Columbus presents Come From Away

Feb. 8-13

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Set in the island of Newfoundland, far off the northeast coast of Canada, Come From Away is based on a true story and follows 7,000 passengers whose flights were rerouted on 9/11. The passengers are welcomed into the city of Gander, where different cultures clash and tensions run high. www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Valentine Romance

Feb. 10-13

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Jazz Arts Group has compiled the perfect romantic soundtrack for the Valentine’s Day weekend. The performances feature vocalist Carly Thomas Smith, who has taken the Broadway stage in a range of musicals including Rent and Jersey Boys. The event has both in-person and live stream options. www.jazzartsgroup.org

BalletMet presents Giselle

Feb. 11-19

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

An iconic love story that has captivated audiences for centuries, Giselle tells the story of a peasant girl’s quest for love. www.balletmet.org

CATCO presents Luchadora!

Feb. 17-March 6

Van Fleet Theatre, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

A play of surprising turns, Luchadora! places Chinese legend Hua Mulan into the world of lucha libre wrestling. The story emphasizes important themes, including breaking down gender boundaries, heritage and family bonds and being true to ourselves. www.catco.org