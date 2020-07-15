Picks and Previews | CityScene July/August 2020

Due to recent health concerns, events are subject to change. Please visit websites for more information.

Young Masters Virtual Summer Art Camps for Kids

Through July 31

The Ohio Craft Museum has launched virtual summer arts camp for students entering grades 1-6. For July, the topics will include “World Art Explorer” and “Wizards, Wands & Wonder.” www.ohiocraftmuseum.org

The Johnstone Fund for New Music presents: New Music Ohio Virtual Concerts

Through Aug. 2

The Johnstone Fund for New Music was founded by Columbus community leaders Jack and Zoe Johnstone to help support the growth and vitality of contemporary concert music in Central Ohio. Join the organization in its final five live stream shows. www.facebook.com/johnstonefund

Urban Arts Space Virtual Summer Series – Operation Doorstep

July 13- September 11

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space begins a digital exhibition that features color-manipulated archival images by Robert Falcone. www.usa.osu.edu

CAPA - Festival Latino 2019

CAPA presents Viva Festival Latino!

August 3-9

Online/Virtual

Due to the cancellation of Festival Latino 2020, CAPA created a week-long online experience with cultural events and activities. The virtual festival will still feature all the same Latin-American music, food, dance, visual artists, fashion and more. www.capa.com

Canceled and Rescheduled Events