Picks and Previews | CityScene July/August 2020

Due to recent health concerns, events are subject to change. Please visit websites for more information.
Young Masters Virtual Summer Art Camps for Kids
Through July 31
The Ohio Craft Museum has launched virtual summer arts camp for students entering grades 1-6. For July, the topics will include “World Art Explorer” and “Wizards, Wands & Wonder.” www.ohiocraftmuseum.org
The Johnstone Fund for New Music presents: New Music Ohio Virtual Concerts
Through Aug. 2
The Johnstone Fund for New Music was founded by Columbus community leaders Jack and Zoe Johnstone to help support the growth and vitality of contemporary concert music in Central Ohio. Join the organization in its final five live stream shows. www.facebook.com/johnstonefund
Urban Arts Space Virtual Summer Series – Operation Doorstep
July 13- September 11
The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space begins a digital exhibition that features color-manipulated archival images by Robert Falcone. www.usa.osu.edu
CAPA - Festival Latino 2019
CAPA presents Viva Festival Latino!
August 3-9
Online/Virtual
Due to the cancellation of Festival Latino 2020, CAPA created a week-long online experience with cultural events and activities. The virtual festival will still feature all the same Latin-American music, food, dance, visual artists, fashion and more. www.capa.com
Canceled and Rescheduled Events
- Jazz and Rib Fest CANCELED | Rescheduled for 2021. Dates TBD
- CinemaColumbus CANCELED Ohio State Fair CANCELED | Rescheduled for 2021
- Westerville Music and Arts Festival CANCELED | Rescheduled for 2021