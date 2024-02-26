Columbus Gallery Exhibitions of March/April 2024

934 Gallery: Cast Shadow. Work by Sarah Hiers, Clara Cecile and Allison Moore. Open March 16-April 13. Work by Aly Elliott, Kateryna Vysoka and Loie Greenwood. Open April 20-May 11. www.934gallery.org

Art Access Gallery: It’s All Abstract. New work by Sharon Dougherty, Anne Sherwook-Punkyk, Ron Johnson and Alan Crockett. Open through March 15. www.artaccessgallery.com

Beeler Gallery: Into the Uncanny Abyss. Art by Carol Boram-Hays, associate professor at CCAD. Open through March 30. Looking for Family. Featuring the work of Richard “Duarte” Brown and Larry Winston Collins, as well as pieces from the Smokey Brown Collection. Open through April 27. What is Real? Ohio Representational Art Collective inaugural exhibit curated by Hiroshi Hayakawa. Open April 4-27. www.beelergallery.org

Blockfort: Heavy IS a Heavy Thing. Art addressing the topics of contention experienced through media, institutional powers and society. Proofs from the Backyard. An exhibition of Columbus-based artists working in print. Both open March 1-30. The World of Wobbly. Autistic artist Tim Blackwell’s prolific and dynamically imaginative art. Art of Illustration. A juried show organized by student leadership to exhibit and support fellow students. Both open April 6-27. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Unearthed. An immersive representation of earth’s changing climate systems. Open April 3-28. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: New Encounters: Reframing the Contemporary Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art. An exhibition building on the momentum generated by CMA’s recent acquisition of the Pizzuti Collection, along with promised gifts received from the Scantland Collection. Open through summer. Robin F. Williams: We’ve Been Expecting You. A collection of some of Williams’ work highlighting themes including the body, gender and identity expression, digital trends and artificial intelligence, folklore, and the supernatural. Marie Laurencin: Sapphic Paris. An exploration of Laurencin’s career including self-portraits, collaborative decorative projects, early cubist paintings and signature work that defined 1920s Paris. Both open April 5-Aug. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

David Myers Art Studio and Gallery: The Joye of Spring. A 10th

annual exhibit featuring selected original works by Kathy Norris, Elizabeth MacLeod, Tina Watman, Eddie K. and more than 20 studio artists. Open March 19-April 26. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: From STRUGGLE to STRENGTH. Photographed portraits of refugees living in central Ohio from award-winning photographer Tariq Tarey. Open through April 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council Gallery: Echoes of Memory. A culmination of the combined echoes of memory and distinct shared approaches of artists Dawn Petrill, Gale Suver and Jennifer Glance. Open March 9-April 30. www.dublinarts.org

Hayley Gallery: Vivid Journeys. Featuring work by Kyndall Potts and Dana Grubbe. Open March 9-April 8. Worlds Explored. Both Carolyn Heffelfinger and Priya Rama draw inspiration from their travels. Open April 13-May 13. www.localohioart.com

Hawk Galleries: SCHMIDT, MESSENGER & SCHMIDT - A Family Legacy in Glass. A first-ever family exhibition featuring artist parents, mixed media sculptor Jack Schmidt and glass blower Shawn Messenger, with their son, sculptor Ian Schmidt. Open March 3-April 27. www.hawkgalleries.com

Hopkins Hall Gallery: Ohio State Auxiliary Faculty Show. Open March 18-April 5. Ohio State Department of Design Graduate Exhibition. Open April 15- 19. uas.osu.edu/hhg

Kittie’s Highline Arts Space: Small Works by Steven Riggs. From themes of mythology to the mystical, the extraordinary to the everyday. Open March 2-April 30. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio Gallery & Sculpture Park: Surroundings. Floral motif expressionistic paintings. March 1-31. 2024 Sculpture Garden Opening & Tour. Showcasing over 100 large-scale outdoor metal sculptures. Open April 1-30. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center: Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.

The exhibition is open to submissions from all of Ohio’s 1,112 high schools. Open March 21-April 27. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Traversing Textiles and Fiber. Both utilitarian and artistic uses of fiber and textiles are represented by the work of numerous artists and craftspeople. Open through March 30. www.ohiocraft.org

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Night & Day. Oil paintings by Dave Terry and oil pastels by his son Dane Terry. Open through March 15. Cody Heichel: Watercolors. Watercolor paintings by self-taught artist Cody Heichel. Open March 18-May 3. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Riffe Gallery: In Touch. An exhibition featuring 13 Ohio artists, curated by Megan Young. Open through April 5. oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery: Twenty-Second Anniversary Show. An invitational exhibition featuring a variety of media by 12 artists, all of whom have a previous SCG exhibition history. Open March 2-30. Eva Antebi-Lerman solo exhibition. Abstract paintings featuring nature themes. Open April 6-27. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Mary Chamberlain Solo Exhibit.

Floral paintings. Open March 1-31. Karen LaValley Solo Exhibit. Paintings highlighting travels throughout the southern and western areas of the United States. Open April 4-28. Inside & Out. Debra Joyce Dawson’s solo exhibit featuring recent works from Ohio, Ireland and France. Open April 4-28. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios On High Gallery: Hit the Hop: Mood Indigo. Annual, open call, juried exhibition open to Ohio artists. The 2024 theme is Mood Indigo. Open March 2-April 4. Renewal. Teda Theis celebrates the beauty and diversity of nature, and how it inspires growth and change. Open April 6-May 2. www.studiosonhigh.com

Urban Arts Space: Being Michelle. Made by Art Possible, the film documents the story of a formerly incarcerated deaf woman with autism. Showing March 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Respect the Mic poetry reading. Features Roger Robinson and Ajanaé Dawkins. April 5, 5-9 p.m. Ohio Department of Art Spring Exhibition. Open April 22-May 3. uas.osu.edu

Wexner Center for the Arts: Tricontinental Cinema. The first large-scale museum exhibition dedicated to filmmaker Sarah Maldoror (1929–2020), a pioneer of African cinema and fighter for Black women’s empowerment. Open through April 28. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: My Grandmother’s Kitchen. The exhibition focuses on the artist’s ethnic heritage, pulling from memories from their grandmother’s home. April Gallery Opening. CRIS, which will be presenting the gallery, is an independent nonprofit organization that serves the refugee and immigrant populations in central Ohio. Open April 11-May 1. www.wildgoosecreative.com