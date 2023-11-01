On View | November/December 2023

Art Access Gallery: New Landscapes by Joe Lombardo. Art by accomplished plein air painter and painting instructor Joe Lombardo. Open Nov. 10-Dec. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Blockfort: Blockfort a la Carte. A food-themed exhibition. Open Nov. 16-Dec. 11. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO®. Structures of familiar landmarks and original designs made entirely of Legos as part of an annual showcase. Open Nov. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

Dublin Arts Council: Chapa Sari: The Story of Cotton. Hand-woven fabrics, needlework and hand-painted details by Indian women. Through Dec. 15. www.dublinarts.org

Fisher Gallery: Put a Camera in Your Pocket: The Richard B. Brandt Camera Collection. Examining the history and advancements in photography in America. Through Dec. 1. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries/

The Frank Museum of Art: Inviting the Ancestors: Exhibiting Traditional African Art in the 21st Century and Otterbein and the Arts: Opening Doors to the World. Work from the David and Karina Rilling Collection examining colonization. Through Dec. 1. www.otterbein.edu/art/frank-museum/

Gallery 22: Holiday Art Fair. Unique art from more than 80 artists on sale in downtown Delaware. Open on weekends Nov. 2-Dec. 16. www.gallery22.net

Glass Axis: Annual Holiday Sale. A collection of jewelry, decor, ornaments, and more made by over two dozen local Ohio glass artists. You can also watch artists make blown glass ornaments or make your own. Open Dec. 8-17. www.glassaxis.org.

Hayley Gallery: Just Looking. Paintings from Robin Roberts and Shannon Godby. Open Nov. 4-Dec. 9. www.localohioart.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Rebecca Burdock: Daily Creating. Rebecca Burdock creates animal-centric artwork with watercolor and ink that’s whimsical and light-hearted. Open Nov. 2-Dec. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Loann Crane Gallery at GCAC: Caution: Artists at Play. A collection of artistically crafted quilts and fiber art from various artists. Through Jan. 26. www.gcacgallery.org

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Walls aren’t just for paintings. Exhibition of contemporary metal wall sculptures. Open Nov. 1-30. Holiday show. Exhibiting expressionistic floral paintings. Open Dec. 1-30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Awaken. Mixed media paintings by Robie Benve. Open Nov. 4-28. Holiday Artful Gifts. A collection of various works as well as hand-made pottery, jewelry and scarves. Open Dec. 2-Jan. 30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Miller Gallery: Mirrored and Reflected: Ice Formations Transformed. Photographs by David Stichweh capturing ice patterns, shapes and forms with unique printing techniques. Through Dec. 1. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries/

The Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: 2023 Biennial Juried Exhibition. Showcasing the work of 62 Ohio artists. Through Jan. 5. oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Gifts of the Craftsmen. Unique handcrafted items made by about 200 artists from across the country on sale at the museum. Open Nov. 4-Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

OSU Faculty Club: Textural Oil Paintings. Work by Janet Grissom explores time through textural landscapes using oil paints. Through Dec. 19. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Open Door Air Studio & Gallery: Role Reversal. An exhibition curated by Open Door artists and featuring artwork created by the gallery’s staff. Open Dec. 9-Jan. 5. www.opendoorcolumbus.com

Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art: Sarah Rosalena: In All Directions. Rosalena’s art includes themes of astronomy, geology and planetary science. Through Feb. 4. www.columbusmuseum.org/pizzuti-collection-of-the-columbus-museum-of-art

ROY G BIV Gallery: Various works from featured artists. Open Nov. 10-Dec. 1. Small Works Exhibition. Small 2D works from gallery members. Open Dec. 8-Jan. 5. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sean Christopher Gallery: The Eyes of Africa. A total of 40 pieces from Chris Rosati Yoo’s collection of African wildlife. Open Nov. 4-25. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Skylab Gallery: Crepusculo. More than 20 artists explore the themes of metaphysics and classical fantasy through animation, crafted objects and paintings. Through Nov. 20.

www.columbusmakesart.com/organization/5994-skylab-gallery

Studios On High Gallery: The Art of Giving. An annual holiday show of various small pieces including handmade jewelry, sculptures, mixed-media works and paintings from 19 local artists. Open Nov. 4-Feb. 1. www.studiosonhigh.com

OSU Urban Arts Space: Embroidered Past, Imagined Future: Lucie Kamuswekera and the Violence in Eastern Congo. Embroidery work from Lucie Kamuswekera depicting the history of the Eastern DR Congo region. Iran: Deciphering Violence and Resistance. Ten artists and activists create works in various mediums. Both through Nov. 18. Our Magnitude and Bond: Building an Artistic Community through an Ethics of Care. A multilayered exploration related to the recent and ongoing experiences of the Ohio State and Columbus arts community. Open Dec. 5-16. uas.osu.edu

Wild Goose Creative: “REWILD” Art of the Anthropocene. Dexter “DXTROSE” Komakaru Auses visual media to examine the Native American experience. Open Nov. 10-29. Wild Art Columbus Art Auction. An auction fundraiser showcasing central Ohio artists. Proceeds benefit both the artists and Wild Goose Creative. Open Dec. 1-Jan. 3. www.wildgoosecreative.com

934 Gallery: Art in various mediums from Doug Fordyce, Klaire Smith, Meryl Engler and Cory Mahoney. Open Nov. 3-18. Murals, acrylic paintings and digital illustrations by Heidi Clifford, A.K.A “Primary Child.” Open Dec. 1-16. www.934gallery.org