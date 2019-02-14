It's a day to love! You'll love this local band's NEW video

× Expand Photos courtesy of Amber Thompson of Ambear Media

If you’re a fan of the local jazz and blues scene here in Columbus, then I’d venture to say you’ve heard the name, George Barrie. Having played with Columbus’ own Mojoflo for nearly a decade, Barrie started working on a side project in 2015 – a rock and blues trio known as the George Barrie Band.

We sat down with Barrie to discuss the band’s new single, Maybe, and upcoming album release. CityScene Magazine also spoke with Amber Thompson of Ambear Media: the production company behind the Maybe music video, debuting today, Feb. 14.

Q&A with George Barrie

CityScene: How has/does Columbus inspire your work?

George Barrie: This city never ceases to inspire. Columbus is full of talented musicians, artists, and organizers that are making cool things happen. Everyone's working on a new project or a new event and it leads to a lot of cross-collaboration.

CS: Where can people hear your music locally?

GB: Listen to the new single, Maybe, and our first album, Keep Dreaming, on the interwebs (Spotify, iTunes, etc.), and visit www.GeorgeBarrieBand.com to stay tuned to our schedule and come see the band live.

We will be at The Parlor on March 1.

CS: Can you shed some light on what Maybe means to you?

GB: Maybe is a lazy love song with a groove that keeps you wanting “just a little bit more.” It was the obvious choice for the single of the new album, Boomerang – it seemed like an ear catcher. Also, it has an extended outro that I thought would be fun to save for the album release.

CS: When do you anticipate releasing the new album Boomerang?

GB: I'm wrapping up final tracking and moving into the mixing phase currently. I'm going into hustle mode to get it ready for the release show May 3 at Woodlands Tavern.

Q&A with Amber Thompson

CS: What do you do and where can people explore your work?

AT: I run a freelance video production company called Ambear Media. We work with artists to come up with an idea, figure out the creative, and then work out the logistics of hiring a crew, organizing the shoots and editing the video. Check out ambearmedia.com for contact info and links to my Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

CS: Can you discuss the creation of the Maybe music video and its many creative components?

AT: You know, as soon as I heard Maybe I fell in love. I listened to it on repeat for like three days and visualized everything. I hit George with a concept and he was extremely supportive of my creative vision, letting me take full reins of the video.

CS: How were you able to collaborate with other local talents?

AT: It's a beautiful thing to see passionate and creative people come together and work collaboratively. I chose to work with Brady Schoeffler of Prism Lighting Co. (the people behind the LED component of the Columbus love mural downtown) to create these gnarly LED light-up clouds that were inspired by George's album cover.

I also hired two amazing directors of photography, Josh Emerick and Logan Floyd, along with the talented Courtney Crawford who doubled as an actress and fashion designer for the video. Based out of Cleveland, she made her dress for the woods scene in which she plays opposite to George.

Follow @AmbearMedia on Facebook and Instagram.

The Maybe video debuts today, Valentine’s Day!

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.