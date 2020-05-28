Offset shower feature highlights bathroom makeover

× Expand Photos courtesy of Columbus Pro Pics

WHEN THE OWNERS of this Lewis Center home decided that their bathrooms needed modernizing, they decided to kill three birds with one stone and have them all replaced at once.

All three turned out impressive – but it’s the Jack-and-Jill bath that’s the piece de resistance, from the space-saving floating cabinets to the eye-catching wall-length shower niche.

The homeowners worked with German Village-area remodeler Kitchen Kraft Inc. for the project, having previously worked with the company for a kitchen renovation. Replacing all three bathrooms took about six weeks, says Jim Deen, co-owner of Kitchen Kraft.

“(The bathrooms) were all original, very outdated, and just needed brought back to life,” Deen says.

The remodel was helmed by Kitchen Kraft Senior Kitchen and Bath Designer Keith Rupp.

The Shower

Among the signature elements of the renovation is the new shower niche, which runs the full width of the back wall. This unique feature has plentiful space for shampoo, soap and other shower accessories, and is designed with glass mosaic accent tile to set it apart.

“You typically see niches that are 12 inches by 12 inches,” says Deen. “We made it a feature,

a focal point, and also (gave it) a lot more space to store all of (their) products in the shower.”

The floor of the shower is stone tile in a pebble pattern, while the shower walls are porcelain tile engineered to resemble vintage brick. Special bubble glass on the shower door allows more privacy.

Kitchen Kraft also expanded the footprint of the shower to the greatest extent possible, including a bumped-out right wall.

“We made the shower as large as we could while keeping it in the same vicinity,” Deen Says. “It’s a lot deeper than it was.”

The previous shower space was functional, if not spectacular. It was a combination shower and tub, with a shower rod and curtain.

The Vanity

The owners wanted two faucets for the sink, but there wasn’t enough room for a traditional undermount sink. The solution was a sizable trough-style sink.

The cabinetry below the vanity, by Dura Supreme Cabinetry, is intended to further modernize the room.

“They’re floating, which gives the appearance of a larger space,” says Deen.

The corner behind the shower, being too narrow to stand in, has a small return with more floating cabinetry for extra storage.

The Complete Picture

The main floor of the bathroom is porcelain tile resembling wood plank, a callback to the wooden floor of the old bathroom. Meanwhile, all the countertops are quartz from Cambria.

All of the plumbing and lighting fixtures have a champagne bronze finish, a newer option that Deen describes as a cross between oil-rubbed bronze and satin brass.

“That way, it’s not the kind of brass that reminds us of the ’70s and ’80s,” he says. “It’s more of a modern take on brass.”

Even the bathroom door and the window next to it were replaced entirely. The bathroom remodel won a 2019Contractor of the Year award from the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. The category was Bathroom Under $30,000.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.