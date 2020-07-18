Nationwide Children’s opens department for teen health

Millions of children are diagnosed with mental disorders every year in the United States. In a national survey of children’s health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that about 4.4 million children aged 3-17 years have diagnosed anxiety and about 1.9 million have diagnosed depression.

In a 2015-16 study, a group of Ohio adolescents ages 12-17 were surveyed for 12 months. The study found that 14 percent of those surveyed had at least one major depressive episode.

In an effort to provide more resources and research to children’s mental health, Nationwide Children’s Hospital has built the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion – America’s largest center dedicated exclusively to adolescent behavioral and mental health on a pediatric medical campus.

Every detail of the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital was carefully planned to prioritize patient safety while providing optimal care in a colorful, inviting environment.

This past March, the pavilion opened the Psychiatric Crisis Department. It’s like an emergency room, but for children experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis.

“There’s been an increasing number of kids and teenagers presenting to emergency departments with behavioral health conditions and concerns, and in particular, suicidal thoughts and behaviors,” says Dr. David Axelson, chief of psychiatry and behavioral health at Nationwide Children’s.

The main emergency department at Nationwide Children’s did have a section dedicated to behavioral health clinicians, though Axelson says the space was too small given the demand. There was also a need for more psychiatry input in the process of admitting children to the psychiatry service. In addition, Axelson says the hospital wanted a space that was more

The Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion emphasizes Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s commitment to care for the whole child, both physically and mentally. This unique facility will help youth in crisis, while also integrating behavioral health programs and services offered through community partners.

conducive to safety and a calm assessment. When evaluating these needs, Nationwide Children’s found that having a separate facility specifically designed to maximize the safety and comfort of patients with mental and behavioral health conditions when they’re in crisis would be extremely beneficial.

Bringing Your Child to the Department

Due to COVID-19, the process of bringing in a child for help looks a little different than it once did. However, the new space allows for plenty of room for precautions to be taken, and every staff member, parent and child wears a mask.

When a young person comes in with their parent or guardian, only one caregiver is allowed to accompany the child. Once inside, Axelson says they are immediately taken to one of the triage rooms where they are assessed to identify if they are at high risk for COVID-19.

An inpatient room for neurobehavioral health patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion are maximized for safety and comfort, from furniture and lighting to considerations made for bathrooms and doorways.

If they don’t show a risk for COVID-19, the child will be taken to one of the nine consultation rooms with their guardian or parent. Every consult room is camera

monitored for the safety of the child.

“We can have a young person who might be very suicidal, might be at high risk to try to hurt themselves even while they’re getting their assessment, and we can monitor them and intervene at any time if they are actively trying to harm themselves” says Axelson.

The department provides a wide array of different levels of programming, including outpatient resources such as talk therapy, medication treatment, group treatment and more. It also offers intensive outpatient services that combines group treatment with individual and family therapy and psychiatric management.

Therapy treatment can also be done virtually through Telehealth video conferencing. Parenting groups are also available to help guide children’s behavior at home.

Practicing Good Mental Health

Due to COVID-19, adolescents have been isolated from their routines, schools, friends and extracurriculars. To keep your child’s mental health strong, Axelson advises trying to keep children in a routine as much as possible. This includes keeping a consistent bed time and wake up time, as well as physical activity outside.

“Certainly, it’s safe to go outside as long as you maintain social distancing so running around, getting out as much as you can, playing actively inside as well is important,” says Axelson. “I think encouraging contact with the outside by a virtual means, you know, by email, by telephone.”

Axelson also recommends parents and guardians spend time with their kids as much as they can, interacting with hobbies, games, reading and more – all of which can be helpful in maintaining good mental health.

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.