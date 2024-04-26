Musical diversity set for 2024 Picnic with the Pops

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops summer concert series, presented by Nationwide, is back for another year starting June 15 and running through July 27.

Some of this season’s headliners can also be found on tour in different parts of the country throughout the summer. Make sure to catch the performers you love – whether here at Columbus Commons or elsewhere across the country – to make the most of this summer.

June 15 - Generation Radio with Jason Scheff and Jay DeMarcus

Chicago’s Jason Scheff and Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus are joined by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Steve Ferrone and acclaimed performers Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton to perform country and classic rock hits by their respective bands.

June 22 - Violent Femmes

Folk punk outfit Violent Femmes performs such alternative-radio hits as “Blister in the Sun,” “Gone Daddy Gone” and “Add it Up.” If you can’t catch the band at Picnic with the Pops, catch it at the following shows around the same time:

Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on May 16

Riverfront Live in Cincinnati on May 17

Masonic Cathedral in DetroitI on May 18

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle on July 25

Project Pabst in Portland, OR on July 27

Learn more about Violent Femmes’ tour and other shows on its website, www.vfemmes.com.

June 29 - Patriotic Pops – A Gershwin Celebration

Expand Photo by Randall Schieber PatrioticPops Patriotic Pops, Columbus Symphony Orchestra, John F. Wolfe Colummus Commons.

The symphony commemorates George Gershwin’s greatest hits by playing patriotic tracks leading up to Independence Day. Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” which is widely regarded as a great American masterpiece, turns 100 this year. This day’s performance also includes an appearance by the U.S. Color Guard, a flyover by the Cincinnati Warbirds, a military branch recognition ceremony and a firework display.

July 6 - Windborne: The Music of Led Zeppelin

Windborne performs tracks from the iconic hard rock group’s discography to bring the authentic Led Zeppelin experience back to life. Windborne also performs the tracks of Queen, the Rolling Stones, the Doors and Pink Floyd on its tour. Catch the group in Colorado Springs on May 10 and 11 for its Music of The Rolling Stones performance and in Connecticut on May 25 for its Music of Queen performance. Learn more about Windborne’s tour at its website, www.windbornemusic.com.

July 13 - Nas

Grammy-winning rapper Nas is joined by the orchestra to perform a symphonic version of his acclaimed debut album Illmatic. Catch him on his international tour at the following shows:

Lovers & Friends in Las Vegas on May 4

Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 1

Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on June 30

Harris Park in London, Ontario on July 12

Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on July 19

Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA on July 21

ExpoPark Nidau-Biel in Nidau, Switzerland on Aug. 10

Masseria Ferragnano in Locorotondo, Italy on Aug. 12

Victoria Park in London, UK on August 17

Learn more about Nas’ tour and his other shows on his website, www.nasirjones.com.

July 20 - Cody Fry

Introduced to the world when he became an American Idol finalist in 2015, Cody Fry is now a Grammy-nominated artist, with his songs taking off on social media sites such as TikTok. Responsible for such hits as “I Hear a Symphony” and a cover of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” Fry incorporates a classical twist into modern tunes. Catch him at one of his other national shows:

Costa Mesa, CA on May 10 and 11

Expand Photo courtesy Columbus Symphony cody fry

Chicago on May 13

St. Louis, MO on June 7

Minneapolis on June 15 and 16

Atlanta on June 20 and 21

Nashville, TN on June 25

Pittsburgh on July 10

Detroit, MI on July 24

Learn more about Cody Fry’s tour and his other shows on his website, www.codyfry.com.

July 26, 27 - The Ohio State University Marching Band

To conclude the series, TBDBITL continues to celebrate Buckeye spirit. The marching band’s tradition of closing the Picnic with the Pops series continues strong with the classics Buckeye fans know and love, from fight songs to battle cries, accompanied by a fireworks display.

Check it out

For more information about the series and ticket prices, check out www.picnicwiththepops.com and www.cbusarts.com, or call 614-469-0939.

Ria Akhilesh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.