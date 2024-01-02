Moulin Rouge! The Musical debuts in Columbus

Photo by Matthew Murphy Gabrielle McClinton as Satine

At the Ohio Theatre this January, viewers will be transported across the world and back in time to a grand, 19th-century French nightclub with bold flashing lights and lavishly dressed dancers.

After kicking off its North American Tour in March 2022, Moulin Rouge! The Musical makes its Columbus debut from Jan. 2-14.

Based on the 2001 film of the same title, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of the extravagant Moulin Rouge nightclub and the club’s star performer, Satine, choosing between the man she loves and the club she loves.

In an effort to keep the Moulin Rouge open, Satine tries to woo the Duke of Monroth, who can offer the funds the club needs to survive. However, Satine accidentally falls for penniless bohemian writer Christian and the two must hide their love or risk losing the Duke’s financial support.

Attention-Grabbing Set

Photo by Matthew Murphy Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The production’s set, designed by Derek McLane, won the 2021 Tony for Best Scenic Design/Musical.

“When I got started on designing the Broadway version, I felt a real obligation to try to live up to the visual standards of that movie, but also to make it into something original,” McLane says. “I wasn’t interested in simply copying what the movie did. This needs to stand on its own, as its own unique animal.”

Fans of the movie will not only see the iconic Moulin Rouge sign and the elephant, but lesser-known and seen elements such as the windmill and the “heart portals” that lead into the club.

While many of the set pieces are lit up, McLane says, the stage lighting helps recreate the movement and dramatic scene changes that are synonymous with the movie.

“There’s no such thing as a jump cut (on stage). Really, you don’t get to edit,” McLane says. “So one of the ways to try to create that sense of movement and chaos is by the way things light up and or not light up. By having radical shifts of lighting that happen at breakneck speed, it sort of creates a sense of movement.”

Popular Showtunes

Even with all the shining lights and glamour, most viewers would agree the show would not be the same without its pop music. While there will be new songs to enjoy – such as “Shut Up and Raise Your Glass” and “Firework” – there will still be Moulin Rouge classics such as “The Sparkling Diamond” and “Your Song.”

Gabrielle McClinton, who plays the Sparkling Diamond, says her favorite scene sees Christian and Satine in the latter’s dressing room, professing their love during “Elephant Love Medley.”

“It’s just banter back and forth with all these different love songs, and we just take this beautifully fun journey,” McClinton says. “Up until the very end, (Satine is) still trying to fight it, but then she finally gives in and they go into this fantasy land that they’ve created for each other – this world where there are no rules.”

The story is unique, McClinton says, because the audience sees not only the grand fantasy land, but also the humanity behind it as the characters grow. She hopes the audience takes that feeling home.

“I hope (the show) makes them dig more into their humanity and I hope that it makes them feel things,” McClinton says. “It doesn’t need to be the deepest thing. It could just be joy. And I think that this show does that very well. The four things we talk about are truth, beauty, freedom and love, and you’ll find that all throughout this show.”

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com