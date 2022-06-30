Local Pelotonia team honors former CityScene CEO who died in 2021

A longtime member of the CityScene family will be recognized this year when Dublin-based Team 4 THE Cure hits the road during this year’s Pelotonia.

The team is based at The Country Club at Muirfield Village, and every year, it honors community members – with connections to the club and its members – who are battling or have died from cancer. In 2022, one of those honorees is Charles L. “Chuck” Stein, former CEO of CityScene publisher CityScene Media Group.

“I was so grateful that he was being recognized because he was such a champion throughout his illness,” Chuck’s wife, Candy, says.

Chuck was CEO from 2004 to 2014, a period of significant growth for the company – including the launches of multiple new endeavors, including Pickerington Magazine and Healthy New Albany Magazine. Prior to CityScene, he owned and operated Strategic Development Company, which helped facilitate public-private partnerships for major projects, such as stadiums and hospitals.

Born in 1946 in Akron, Chuck died this past November following a battle with cancer. In addition to Candy, he leaves behind four grown children – whom CityScene Media Group staff have heard many proud stories of – and seven grandchildren. His devotion to his family was noticeable to everyone who knew him.

Chuck was also deeply committed to giving back. He was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Dublin AM, a Little League coach and booster of sports programs in Dublin and at St. Andrew Parish, and a steadfast supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its annual Discover the Dream fundraiser in central Ohio. He was always grateful that his children didn’t face serious health problems, Candy says, and wanted to bring comfort to those who did.

Though Chuck’s No. 1 priority was his family, anyone who spent time with him would know that one of his greatest passions in life was cooking. Much of his initial inspiration as a chef came from his friendship with legendary New Orleans chef Paul Prudhomme, which made him a fan of Cajun cuisine as well as fusion styles.

“He always enjoyed cooking,” Candy says. “That was a mainstay that was part of his life, always.”

Chuck hosted the company Christmas party at his house in Muirfield Village for years, often doing all the cooking himself.

“He woke up in the morning thinking about what he was making for dinner,” says Lauren Menning, his oldest daughter.

Pelotonia, a multi-day bike ride of up to 200 miles, is scheduled for Aug. 5-7 this year. Proceeds from the ride’s considerable fundraising component go to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.