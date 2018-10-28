It’s a Wonderful Window inspires collaboration in city

× Expand Courtesy of The Old Worthington Partnership

For those unfamiliar with downtown Worthington’s It’s a Wonderful Window Contest, this year is the year to attend. For nearly a full two months, beginning Nov. 7 through Jan. 1, viewers will be wowed by this creative partnership between Faith Bartrug Design, The Ohio State University and the Old Worthington Partnership.

Annina Parini, executive director of the Old Worthington Partnership, conceived the idea of revamping the program. Because one of her primary goals was to make the windows as beautiful and enticing as possible, Parini decided to reach out to individuals who either decorate and design professionally or are learning to do so.

This notion led Parini to Faith Bartrug of Faith Bartrug Designs. Bartrug then contacted her alma mater, OSU, to coordinate an independent study comprised of a cohort of four student teams. The teams were assigned specific business pairings and then tasked with creating the perfect window panorama to satisfy merchants and draw in customers. Not only did this offer students a tangible and creative project, but it challenged them to work across various areas of learning.

“In the real world, these students won’t work in a vacuum,” Parini says. “The retail designers need to learn how to work with the interior designers and the interior designers need to learn to work with the fashion and retail designers."

Beyond incorporating merchandise and branding, student designers are tasked with focusing their windows on the theme; Sharing the Love. A traditional motto for the charitable holiday season, this theme is also inspired by the retail design trend of cross promotion.

“This trend was very naturally lending itself to the holiday spirit of giving and receiving kindness and sharing the love,” Parini says. “We’re also very proud of how closely our merchants work together all the time, but particularly at the holiday season. And with this contest, they’re all joining together and participating."

Instead of using a popular vote, the decorated windows are judged by a team of expert designers. Winning prizes for students include monetary funding or tickets to a prestigious design conference, the International Retail Design Conference.

While Parini is especially proud of the new partnerships with Bartrug and OSU, she’s most excited about encouraging people to visit downtown Worthington. Whether you’re a student or a family, a resident of Worthington or situated across central Ohio, these themed windows are a holiday sight to behold.

“Hopefully we get people talking about it and they make it part of their holiday tradition to come to Worthington to see the windows,” Parini says.

