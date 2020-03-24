Get your taco fix with Condado's pick-up and delivery

We may be quarantined, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the scrumptious tacos of Condado Tacos.

Yesterday, the local restaurant chain launched its new $10 Bud Box, which includes two tacos from its taco suggestions menu, a half-sized traditional guac or queso blanco and chips.

“Because nothing should get in the way of enjoying tacos, chips + dips,” says a press release.

The boxes are available in Columbus through limited-contact express curbside pick-up when you order online – just call once you’ve arrived and a restaurant team member will bring you your order. Later this week, delivery will be available.

And even though we hate the coronavirus, Corona Extra beer is still delicious (and no, you can’t get the virus by drinking this beer). Condado will offer six-packs of Corona Extra and Model Especial also through pick-up.

If you’re cooped up with roommates or a loved one, this box is perfect for a fun evening or even a remote date night. Or, get your friends involved via video chat and eat tacos “together.” Click here to read about some fun and practical ways to video chat during the quarantine.

Condado also plans on launching a virtual taco Tuesday, more news to come.